WWE makes major broadcast team changes to Raw, Smackdown, and NXT, Jimmy Smith leaving the company

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has overhauled its broadcast teams. Variety.com reports that the new Smackdown team is Michael Cole and Wade Barrett with Samantha Irvin as the ring announcer, and Kayla Braxton and Megan Morant will conduct backstage interviews.

The new Raw broadcast team is Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves. Mike Rome will be the ring announcer, and Cathy Kelley and Byron Saxton will handle backstage interviews.

The NXT team will be Vic Joseph and Booker T. Alicia Taylor will continue to be the ring announcer, and McKenzie Mitchell will conduct backstage interviews.

Cole and Graves are listed as the broadcast team for the company’s premium live events. Read more at Variety.com.

Powell’s POV: Jimmy Smith is exiting the company and acknowledged his departure via Twitter (see below). Kelley worked for WWE from 2016 to 2020. Only time will tell what will happen one Pat McAfee returns later this year once his college football pre-game show responsibilities conclude for the season. I will actually miss Saxton on Raw, as it was fun when his character suddenly started to defend himself once Vince McMahon lost power. I’m disappointed that the talented Kelly Kincaid, who worked as Quinn McKay in ROH, was not moved up from her current role on NXT Level Up.