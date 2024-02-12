WWE Raw preview: Elimination Chamber qualifiers set for tonight’s show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-“Imperium” Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci vs. Jey Uso, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods

-Bobby Lashley vs. Bronson Reed in an Elimination Chamber qualifier

-LA Knight vs. Ivar in an Elimination Chamber qualifier

-Liv Morgan vs. Zoey Stark in an Elimination Chamber qualifier

-JD McDonagh vs. R-Truth

Powell’s POV: The winner of the men’s Elimination Chamber match will earn a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania, while the winner of the women’s Elimination Chamber match challenge for the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania.

Raw will be held in Lexington, Kentucky at Rupp Arena. Join me for my live review as the show airs Mondays at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) have exclusive access to my weekly same night Raw audio reviews.