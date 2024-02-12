AEW Rampage rating for the show closed by Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander vs. Saraya and Ruby Soho

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 456,000 viewers for TNT, according to SportsMediaWatch.com. The number was up from the 314,000 viewership count from the previous episode.

Powell’s POV: Nice increases for Rampage over last week. The show finished with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.10 rating in the same demo. One year earlier, the February 9, 2023 edition of Rampage delivered 375,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic.