AEW Rampage rating for the show closed by Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander vs. Saraya and Ruby Soho

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
Friday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 456,000 viewers for TNT, according to SportsMediaWatch.com. The number was up from the 314,000 viewership count from the previous episode.
Powell’s POV: Nice increases for Rampage over last week. The show finished with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.10 rating in the same demo. One year earlier, the February 9, 2023 edition of Rampage delivered 375,000 viewers with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic.
