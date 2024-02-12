WWE Smackdown on Fox rating for the WrestleMania XL Kickoff fallout show

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 2.578 million viewers for Fox, according to SportsMediaWatch.com. The number was up from the 2.469 million viewership count from the previous week’s episode.

Powell’s POV: Excellent numbers for Smackdown, which finished with a 0.75 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up a tick compared the previous week’s 0.74 rating. It will be very interesting to see what type of numbers the show delivers with The Rock and Roman Reigns advertised for Friday. One year earlier, the February 10, 2023 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.468 million viewers and a 0.64 rating.