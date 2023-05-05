WWE Backlash, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage with an early start time, NXT Level Up, Bill Watts, Hiroshi Hase, Brooke Hogan, Chad Patton

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Backlash will be held on Saturday in San Juan, Puerto Rico at Coliseo de Puerto Rico. The event features Bad Bunny vs. Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight, and Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes. Join me for my live review on Saturday beginning with a Kickoff Show match or the start of the main card at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host a same night audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live tonight from San Juan, Puerto Rico at Coliseo de Puerto Rico. Bad Bunny will appear on the go-home show for WWE Backlash. Join Jake Barnett for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) either tonight or on Saturday.

-AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Baltimore, Maryland at CFG Bank Arena. The show includes The Firm Deletion with Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, Hook, and Isiah Kassidy vs. Stokely Hathaway, Lee Moriary, Big Bill, and Ethan Page. Join me for our live review as the show airs today at 5:30CT/6:30ET on TNT. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).