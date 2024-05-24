WWE Speed – Ricochet vs. Tyler Bate for the WWE Speed Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Speed streamed Friday on social media with the following match featuring Ricochet vs. Tyler Bate for the WWE Speed Title. Spoiler Warning: The match result is listed in the POV section.

IT’S TIME FOR #WWESpeed!@KingRicochet defends his #WWESpeed Championship for the first time ever! Will he retain or will Tyler Bate walk away the new champion? 👀 pic.twitter.com/R2t932SX3w — WWE (@WWE) May 24, 2024

Powell’s POV: Ricochet retained the title in his first defense. WWE Speed streams Wednesdays at 11CT/NoonET on X. There was no announcement regarding what will air on Wednesday’s show.