AEW Dynamite rating for the third anniversary show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 1.038 million viewers for TBS, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was up from the 990,000 viewership total from last week.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished second in the 18-49 demo in Wednesday’s cable ratings with a 0.33 rating, down from last week’s 0.34 rating in the same demo. Monday’s WWE Raw finished with a 0.40 rating on USA Network. The October 6, 2021 edition of Dynamite on TNT delivered 1.053 million viewers and a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the two-year anniversary show.