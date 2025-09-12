Worlds Collide lineup (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s YouTube show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for WWE’s Worlds Collide event that will be held tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada, at Cox Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center.

-El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Dominik Mysterio for the AAA Mega Championship

-Pagano and Psycho Clown vs. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the AAA Tag Team Titles

-El Hijo de Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. Dragon Lee vs. Ethan Page vs. JD McDonagh in a four-way for the AAA Latin American Championship

-Faby Apache vs. Natalya to become No. 1 contender to the AAA Reina de Reinas Championship

-Finn Balor and Roxanne Perez vs. Mr. Iguana and Lola Vice

-Niño Hamburguesa, Octagón Jr., Laredo Kid, and Mascarita Sagrada vs. Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, Lince Dorado, and Mini Abismo Negro

Powell’s POV: Join John Moore for his live review of Worlds Collide as the show streams on YouTube tonight at 9CT/10ET.