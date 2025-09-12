WWE to make a “major announcement” today

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is scheduled to make a major announcement today. Paul “Triple H” Levesque announced via social media that the announcement will be made today at 2CT/3ET on the WWE YouTube page. “I told you we’d change the game. And we’re just getting started,” Levesque wrote.

Powell’s POV: The suspicion is that WWE will officially announce that WrestleMania 43 will be held in Saudi Arabia. The timing works with Turki Al-Sheikh, Saudi Arabia’s Chairman of General Entertainment Authority, presumably in Las Vegas for Saturday’s Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford boxing event. By the way, if some of the responses to Levesque’s social media post are any indication, there are going to be a lot of unhappy fans if WrestleMania is held in Saudi Arabia.