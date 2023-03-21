NXT TV preview: The lineup for tonight’s show (reports needed for the taping of next week’s show)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of NXT on USA Network.

-Ilja Dragunov vs. JD McDonagh

-Tiffany Stratton vs. Indi Hartwell in an NXT Women’s Championship ladder match qualifying match

-Lyra Valkyria vs. Ivy Nile in an NXT Women’s Championship ladder match qualifying match

-Chase U and The Schism meet in a debate

Powell's POV: Ivy Nile was named the replacement for the previously advertised Wendy Choo in the ladder match qualifier. The March 28 edition of NXT will also be taped tonight.