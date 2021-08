CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Sunday’s second episode of “Heels” on Starz was watched by 94,000 viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The viewership count was down from the 103,000 viewers who watched last week.

Powell’s POV: The premiere drew the peak number thus far with 128,000 viewers. CM Punk debuted on episode three and was fun as veteran wrestler Ricky Rabies.