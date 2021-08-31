WWE Raw viewership down from the night after SummerSlam

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.907 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 2.067 million average from last week. Raw delivered a .54 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from last week’s .64 rating.

Powell’s POV: A decline was expected for the night after SummerSlam edition. The big question now is how much of a decline the show will have once Monday Night Football starts in two weeks. The first hour of Raw averaged 1.955 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.936 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.830 million viewers. The three hours of Raw finished second, first, and third respectively in the 18-49 demographic in Monday’s cable ratings. The August 31, 2020 edition of Raw delivered 1.896 million viewers for the night after WWE Payback.