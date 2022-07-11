What's happening...

07/11 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Brock Lesnar’s latest appearance, Bobby Lashley and Riddle vs. Seth Rollins and Theory, Bianca Belair vs. Carmella for the Raw Women’s Championship, Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor, AJ Styles and Ezekiel vs. The Miz and Ciampa

July 11, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Brock Lesnar’s latest appearance, Bobby Lashley and Riddle vs. Seth Rollins and Theory, Bianca Belair vs. Carmella for the Raw Women’s Championship, Rey Mysterio vs. Finn Balor, AJ Styles and Ezekiel vs. The Miz and Ciampa, and more (24:51)…

Click here to stream or download the July 11 WWE Raw audio review.

