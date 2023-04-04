4/3 AEW Dark Elevation results: AEW Tag Team Champions Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn vs. Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo in an eliminator match, Action Andretti vs. Nick Comoroto, Kaun and Toa Liona vs. Leonis and Maximus, Kip Sabian vs. Leon Ruffin, Kelsey Heather vs. Julia Hart, Angelica Risk vs. Skye Blue, Bryce Cannon vs. Lance Archer

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

AEW Dark: Elevation (Episode 109)

Taped March 24, 2023 in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios

Streamed April 3, 2023 on the AEW YouTube Page

1. Action Andretti beat Nick Comoroto

2. Skye Blue beat Angelica Risk

3. Kaun and Toa Liona (w/Prince Nana) beat Leonis and Maximus

4. Julia Hart over Kelsey Heather

5. Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford) beat Leon Ruffin

6. Lance Archer beat Bryce Cannon

7. AEW Tag Team Champions Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn defeated “The Infantry” Captain Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo in an eliminator match