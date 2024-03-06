AEW Dynamite results (3/6): Powell’s live review of the “season premiere” with Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher, Riho vs. Kris Statlander, The Young Bucks, and what’s next for AEW World Champ Samoa Joe

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 231)

Duluth, Georgia at Gas South Arena

Aired live March 6, 2024 on TBS

[Hour One] The new Dynamite opening aired and then pyro shot off on the new stage. Excalibur said it was a new era for AEW. Excalibur was joined on commentary by Taz, while Tony Schiavone was in the ring for an opening promo.

Swerve Strickland made his entrance with a dancing Prince Nana, who led the crowd in a “Whose House/Swerve’s House” chant. Schiavone said the fans love Swerve and then asked him what’s next for him. Swerve said he didn’t know if he deserved the reaction and noted that Samoa Joe was victorious in the three-way for the AEW World Championship at AEW Revolution.

Swerve recalled when he signed his AEW contract and said he would be the AEW World Champion. Swerve said he has no gold. He said maybe it’s karma for “the really terrible things” he’s done in AEW. He wondered if it was payback. The crowd started up another “Whose House/Swerve’s House” chant.

Swerve said he had some doubt and maybe he’s not supposed to be a champion. Swerve said maybe he’s meant to be a role player who gets close but can’t quite grasp it. The crowd responded with a “you deserve it” chant.

Swerve said something about Revolution felt very different. He said it seemed like people were truly rooting for him for the first time and really wanted him to win and make history. He said he heard people flew in from his home state of Washington to see him make history. Swerve said he would not let people down.

Swerve said nothing changes from this point on. Swerve said he’s coming for Samoa Joe. He said he doesn’t know when or where, but he will beat him for the AEW World Championship. “That I promise,” Swerve said before he led “Whose House/Swerve’s House” chants.

AEW World Champion Samoa Joe made his entrance and joined Swerve and Nana inside the ring. Joe said Swerve is talking funny for a man that he beat down the other day. Joe said Swerve was making promises to the people that he’ll never keep.

Joe said it was time for a reality check. Joe said they were in Swerve’s house, but that house exists in Joe’s world. Joe said that instead of the people listening to Swerve talk about how he was almost a champion, he wanted to let the fans gaze at a real world champion.

Swerve said Joe was talking spicy for a man he still hasn’t been able to beat. Swerve said they could fight later in the night, then said he didn’t want to wait that long. Swerve called for a match against Joe on the spot.

The Undisputed Kingdom crew of Adam Cole, Wardlow, Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Roderick Strong took the stage. Cole spoke from a wheelchair and boasted that Strong is the new AEW International Champion, and claimed that Taven and Bennett are the greatest ROH Tag Team Champions of all-time.

Cole said the only reason Joe is world champion right now is that Undisputed Kingdom let it happen. Cole said no one will give a damn about Swerve six months from now. Cole said there was no way in hell that Swerve would win the world title.

Cole said Wardlow would challenge for the championship and win it very soon. Cole said Wardlow would bring the belt home to its rightful place. Swerve laughed and then asked how many times Cole failed and yet was still given repeated opportunities. Swerve mocked Cole for being a manager and claimed he had Britt Baker’s phone number in his pocket.

Cole challenged Swerve and Joe to face Taven and Bennett. Swerve asked why they should wait until next week. Cole said Swerve doesn’t make the rules, Undisputed Kingdom does. Cole said the match would happen next week. Schiavone said he was just informed by Tony Khan that the match would take place immediately. Schiavone called for a referee…

Powell’s POV: The new set looks good. I’m not a big fan of the two entrance chutes, but it’s what they do in AEW. I’m not sure how AEW diehards will feel about the long talking segment at the start, but I’m all for it. Swerve was likable and expressed some self doubt before he stated that he will win the championship. Joe played his part as the confident world champion, and Cole set the table for the opening match.

1. ROH Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett vs. AEW World Champion Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland (w/Prince Nana) in a non-title match. Schiavone joined the broadcast team at their ringside desk. Joe had a chance to tag out, but he neglected to do so. Taven and Bennett got the better of him heading into a picture-in-picture break. [C]

Swerve had a flurry of offense on both heels and then strutted. Swerve put Bennett down with a brainbuster and then looked to the cheering crowd. Swerve went to the rope and was cut off by Taven. Swerve eventually knocked Taven off the ropes and then hit Bennett with a double stop.

Swerve glared at Joe and then put Taven down before hitting him with a House Call kick. Swerve hit the JML Driver on Taven and pinned him clean.

AEW World Champion Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland defeated ROH Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett in a non-title match in 6:55.

After the match, Swerve glared at Joe while Taz said Joe wasn’t happy. Wardlow walked out, which got Swerve’s attention. Joe put Swerve in a rear naked choke until the passed out. Joe put his foot on Swerve while holding up the title and glaring at Wardlow…

Excalibur announced Samoa Joe vs. Wardlow for the AEW World Championship on next week’s Big Business themed edition of Dynamite…

Excalibur narrated highlights of the history between Hook and Brian Cage to set up their FTW Championship match. Excalibur said the match was coming up next…

Backstage, Hook was interviewed by Renee Paquette. Chris Jericho interrupted before Hook could say anything. Jericho said the first match he had as “Lionheart” in the United States was against Hook’s father Taz at the ECW Arena. Jericho said he never respected Hook until Hook dumped him on his head at AEW Revolution. Jericho called Hook the real deal and said, “Congrats on that.” Jericho held up his fist and then Hook bumped it with his own fist… [C]

Powell’s POV: A good opening match that spotlighted Swerve while creating more tension between him and Joe for their eventual singles match showdown. I also like the way they wasted no time in setting up Joe vs. Wardlow for next week. Not that I’m complaining, but I have a feeling that this isn’t going to be a good night for Ring of Honor. The ROH Tag Team Champions lost this match and I don’t think there’s any chance of ROH TV Champion Kyle Fletcher beating Will Ospreay clean later tonight.

Footage aired from AEW Revolution of Hangman Page preventing Swerve Strickland from beating Samoa Joe by beating up a referee. Excalibur said rumors have been circulating all day about the future of Page…

Backstage, “The Young Bucks” Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson had big cheesy grins. “Thanks, guys,” Matthew started in Tony Khan fashion. Nicholas said they had two huge announcements. Matt cut him off and said they would make those announcements in the ring later in the show…

Ring announcer Justin Roberts introduced Hook and then Brian Cage for their match…

2. Hook vs. Brian Cage for the FTW Championship. Cage stuffed an early suplex attempt and then suplexed him. Hook ended up at ringside. Hook pulled a fire extinguisher out from underneath the ring and sprayed Cage with it. Cage came back while both wrestlers were at ringside. Cage charged Hook, who moved, causing Cage to crash through a ringside barricade heading into a PIP break. [C]