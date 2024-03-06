AEW Dynamite preview: The latest lineup for tonight’s “season premiere” 

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s AEW Dynamite television show.

-Will Ospreay vs. ROH TV Champion Kyle Fletcher in a non-title match

-Kris Statlander vs. Riho

-Hook vs. Brian Cage for the FTW Championship

-What’s next for AEW World Champion Samoa Joe?

-A “huge announcement” from “The Young Bucks” Mathew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson

Powell’s POV: AEW is billing this as a new season of Dynamite and will debut a new set. The show will be live from Duluth, Georgia at Gas South Arena. The taping for Saturday’s Collision will be held Thursday in the same venue and we are looking for reports via dotnetjason@gmail.com. Join me for our weekly live review as Dynamite airs Wednesdays on TBS at 7CT/8ET. My AEW Dynamite same night audio reviews are available each week for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).