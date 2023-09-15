WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT Level Up, and AEW Collision coverage, WWE live events (reports needed), Teddy Long, Genki Horiguchi, Rhett Titus, Lady Victoria, Adrian Adonis, Wilbur Snyder, Curtis Iaukea

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown will be live tonight from Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena. The show includes The Grayson Waller Effect with guest John Cena. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as the show airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-AEW Rampage airs tonight at 9CT/10ET on TNT and features Kris Statlander vs. Jade Cargill for the TBS Title The show was taped on Wednesday in Cincinnati, Ohio at Heritage Bank Center. Dot Net contributor Don Murphy’s reviews are available on Fridays or Saturdays.

-NXT Level Up streams on Peacock tonight at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s review will be available on Saturday morning.

-AEW Collision will be live on Saturday from State College, Pennsylvania at Bryce Jordan Center. The show includes the FTR vs. Iron Savages for the AEW Tag Team Titles. Join me for my live review of Collision beginning at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons) on Saturday or Sunday.

-We are looking for reports from the WWE live events that will be held this weekend. If you are going to a show listed below or another upcoming event and want to help, you are encouraged to send a report or even the basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE is in Kennewick, Washington at Toyota on Saturday with the following advertised lineup: Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the World Heavyweight Championship, Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio in a street fight, Rey Mysterio vs. LA Knight vs. AJ Styles vs. Austin Theory in a four-way for the U.S. Championship.

-WWE is in Boise, Idaho at Extra Mile Arena on Sunday with the following advertised lineup: Cody Rhodes vs. Finn Balor in a street fight, LA Knight vs. Austin Theory, Charlotte Flair vs. Asuka, AJ Styles vs. Solo Sikoa, and Ricochet vs. Karrion Kross.

Birthdays and Notables

-Teddy Long is 76.

-Lady Victoria (Victoria Moreno) is 51.

-Genki Horiguchi is 45.

-Rhett Titus is 36.

-The late Adrian Adonis (Keith Franke Jr.) was born on September 15, 1954. He died in an automobile accident on July 4, 1988.

-The late Wilbur Snyder was born on September 15, 1929. He died at age 62 on December 25, 1991.

-The late Curtis Iaukea was born on September 15, 1937. He died at age 73 on December 4, 2010.