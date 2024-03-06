TKO executive says Vince McMahon will not return

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TKO President Mark Shapiro says Vince McMahon is out of the company and will not return. Shapiro spoke at a Morgan Stanley event on Wednesday and also stated the company did not participate in McMahon’s recent sale of $412 million of TKO stock. Read more at Deadline.com.

Powell’s POV: The news of McMahon not returning should not surprise anyone. Even so, it’s still good that the president of TKO outright stated that McMahon will not be coming back.