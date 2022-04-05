What's happening...

NXT 2.0 live coverage, AEW Dark, poll results for last week’s NXT 2.0, Charlotte Flair, Sika, Dallas Page, Steve Rickard

April 5, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT 2.0 is live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show features the fallout from Saturday’s Stand & Deliver event. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on USA Network. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s reviews of the show are available on Wednesday mornings.

-Last week’s NXT 2.0 finished with a majority reader vote of a B grade with 44 percent in our weekly post show poll. A finished second with 31 percent. I gave the show a B grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Sika (Leati Anoaʻi) is 77.

-Dallas Page (Page Falkinburg) is 66.

-Charlotte Flair (Ashley Fliehr) is 36.

-New Zealand wrestler, trainer, and promoter Steve Rickard (Sydney “Merv” Batt) died on April 5, 2015 at age 85.

