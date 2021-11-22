11/22 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review (NSFW): Big E defends the WWE Championship against the man who stole Vince McMahon’s golden egg, Bobby Lashley vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio in a handicap match, Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross vs. Queen Zelina and Carmella for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Big E defends the WWE Championship against the man who stole Vince McMahon’s golden egg, Bobby Lashley vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio in a handicap match, Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross vs. Queen Zelina and Carmella for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, and more (31:02)…

Click here to stream or download the November 22 WWE Raw audio review.

