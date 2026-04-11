Dreamwave Wrestling “Anniversary XI: Undeniable” results: Vetter’s review of Rebecca J. Scott vs. B3cca in a winner takes all match, Channing Thomas vs. Connor Hopkins for the Dreamwave Title

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Dreamwave Wrestling “Anniversary XI: Undeniable”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

April 11, 2026, in La Salle, Illinois, at Kaycee Club

LaSalle is roughly an hour’s drive west of Chicago. The lights were on and it’s easy to see. They always sell out this small KOC Hall with about 300-350 fans. Gage Bright and Kyle Fields provided commentary.

* Six matches were announced in advance with no new faces.

1. Kody Lane vs. Christian Rose for the Dreamwave Alternative Title. If Rose loses, he will retire! Basic reversals to open, and Rose dove through the ropes at 1:00. Back in the ring, Rose hit a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall. They traded chops. Lane hit a senton at 2:30. They fought back to the floor, and Kody hit some hard chops as Rose was against the guardrails. Back in the ring, Lane was in charge. They traded chops. Kody hit his Lionsault Press, then he suplexed Rose into the corner and got a nearfall at 5:30.

Lane kept Rose grounded. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Rose hit a powerslam and some kicks to the jaw! Lane again went for a Lionsault Press, but Rose caught him with a kick. Rose put Lane on his shoulder and hit an Ospreay-style Stormbreaker (neither commentator knew the move’s name) for a nearfall at 9:00. They fought on the ropes and Lane hit a second-rope fallaway slam. Lane hit a baseball slide dropkick to the floor, but Rose slammed him back-first onto the apron.

Lane dropped him gut-first on the guardrail, then hit a senton onto him at 10:30, earning a “holy shit!” chant. They both got back in before a countout, but Lane hit another senton for a nearfall. Kody hit a Shining Wizard, and he removed a turnbuckle pad. Kody grabbed a belt, swung, and missed. Rose put Kody in a Boston Crab, but Lane escaped. Lane pushed Rose into the exposed corner!

Lane hit a piledriver for a pin at 13:29, but the ref saw Rose had put his foot on the ropes, and he immediately waved it off, and we kept going. I never stopped the stopwatch. Rose again put him in a Boston Crab. Lane got a finger on the ropes, but Rose pulled him back to the center of the ring, and Lane tapped out. New champion! Good opener.

Christian Rose defeated Kody Lane to win the Dreamwave Alternative Title at 14:36.

2. “The Hype” Hunter Holdcraft and 12 Gauge vs. “The Hidden Gems” AMB and Rafael Quintero for the Dreamwave Tag Team Titles. This is a rematch after The Hype narrowly won the last time. They immediately started fighting on the floor. The Gems hit stereo frog splashes in the ring for a nearfall just seconds in! The Hype hit stereo German Suplexes. Hunter picked up his teammate and threw 12 Gauge onto the Gems on the floor at 1:00. In the ring, AMB slammed 12 Gauge for a nearfall, and the Gems worked over 12 Gauge in their corner.

The Hype dragged Quintero into their corner. 12 Gauge hit a splash to the mat for a nearfall at 3:00. The scrawny AMB got in, but the Hype worked him over, too. Hunter hit an assisted Spinebuster, with 12 Gauge making the cover for a nearfall. AMB hit a tornado DDT on Hunter at 5:00. Quintero jumped back in and hit some forearm strikes and a shotgun dropkick on Hunter, then a Meteora on 12-Gauge. AMB hit a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall. Holdcraft hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on AMB at 6:30. 12 Gauge tagged back in and hit a fadeaway stunner on Quintero, then a 619 around the post! He hit a frog splash, then Hunter hit a frog splash from a different corner for a nearfall.

They all got up and traded forearm strikes. The Gems hit stereo Lethal Injections for nearfalls 9:00. The crowd chanted, “No one’s legal!” Hunter hit a belly-to-belly suplex on AMB then a powerslam on Quintero for a nearfall. Quintero hit a stunner. AMB leapt off of Quintero’s shoulders and hit a flying stunner for a nearfall! 12 Gauge dove through the ropes onto Quintero. 12 Gauge stomped on AMB’s head, and Hunter immediately hit a wheelbarrow German Suplex for the pin on AMB. That was a blast.

“The Hype” Hunter Holdcraft and 12 Gauge defeated “The Hidden Gems” AMB and Rafael Quintero to retain the Dreamwave Tag Team Titles at 11:26.

* Brittnie Brooks came to the ring; she’s not dressed to wrestle. The crowd booed her as the commentators talked about how Brittnie “turned her back” on the Dreamwave fans last month. She claimed that “Dreamwave turned their backs on Brittnie Brooks a long time ago.” She berated the crowd. She boasted that she built the Dreamwave women’s division from scratch… and now she’s going to burn it down!

* Val Capone got in the ring… which means it’s time for a women’s match!

3. Aminah Belmont vs. Laynie Luck vs. Rachel Ley vs. Airica Demia in a four-way. Ley had an impressive debut here against Laynie Luck; she’s an athletic blonde, and I believe she was either in gymnastics or cheerleading in college; she wrestled Tessa Blanchard in TNA in January. Aminah wrestled at the St. Paul AEW Dynamite show, then a few days later at the Collision event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Green-haired Demia made her WWE Evolve debut three days ago. Laynie, at maybe 5’8″, is the tallest of these four, and she carried her WWE ID Title belt. All four fought at the bell and tried for quick rollups.

Demia dropped Ley with a superkick. Belmont is the only heel among the four. Demia whipped Laynie into the corner to splash onto Aminah; they both tried to cover Belmont. Luck and Ley traded shoves, and Ley got a rollup for a nearfall. Ley hit a headscissors takedown on Luck. She hit an X-Factor faceplant on Layne for a nearfall at 3:00. Ley got tossed onto Demia’s legs, and that was an ugly landing. Belmont stomped on Ley. Demia rolled to the ropes, and I’m not sure if she’s okay.

Aminah hit a buzzsaw kick. Demia got up and battled Belmont. Laynie hit a German Suplex on Aminah, and those two fought to the floor. Demia was still selling pain on the mat. Ley hit a moonsault on Luck for a nearfall. Demia jumped in and hit a Dragon Suplex on Ley. She hit a wind-up karate strike and pinned Ley! Good action from all four, and I’m glad it was just good selling from Airica. I can’t believe that match came in at under six minutes!

Airica Demia defeated Aminah Belmont, Laynie Luck, and Rachel Ley in a four-way at 5:53.

4. Stephen Wolf (w/Aminah Belmont) vs. Hartenbower. Belmont was backstage for maybe 90 seconds, and she held her neck as she came to the ring with Wolf. A commentator said this is Wolf’s 35th match in Dreamwave! (Wolf and Rose are apparently the only wrestlers who have been here since the beginning.) This is Hartenbower’s 41st match here! They immediately began brawling; Hartenbower is a bit taller and definitely thicker, and he dropped Wolf with a hard forearm strike. They brawled to the floor at 1:30, and Wolf hit a snap suplex on the hard floor!

Hartenbower got back into the ring before a count-out at 3:30, but Wolf immediately hit some punches and stomps in the corner and remained in charge. Wolf hit a springboard clothesline for a nearfall, and he applied a rear-naked choke, but Hartenbower backed into the corner at 5:00 to escape. Wolf hit a rolling DVD and a standing moonsault for a nearfall. Hartenbower hit a splash into the corner, then a Diesel-style jackknife powerbomb for a nearfall at 7:00. Wolf hit a running stunner for a nearfall. He hit a spear for a nearfall at 8:30.

Wolf hit a running knee to the jaw, then a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall. He hit some roundhouse kicks in the corner. Hartenbower hit a headbutt, then a second-rope swinging faceplant for a nearfall at 10:30. Belmont distracted Hartenbower. Hartenbower went for a spear, but Wolf put him in a front guillotine choke. Hartenbower was still able to push Wolf’s shoulders backwards to the mat and got the pin! Wolf didn’t realize what had happened! Really good action.

Hartenbower defeated Stephen Wolf at 11:31.

* Heel manager Zeke Zshe came to the ring and claimed he was there to get a lifetime achievement award; the commentators had no idea what he was talking about. We lost the signal from the building! (I see that IWTV is streaming FIVE shows right now!) The picture returned maybe 30 seconds later, and two guys were putting Zeke in a white straitjacket! The crowd sang “Na Na Na, Hey Hey Hey, Goodbye!” as he was carried away. A GM figure I didn’t know then got in the ring and thanked the fans for coming for all these years.

5. Channing Thomas (w/Sidney Bakabella) vs. Connor Hopkins in a no-holds-barred match for the Dreamwave Title. Connor had been doing a 2002-era CM Punk tribute act in 2025, but he seems to have abandoned that gimmick. They shoved the ref aside and immediately began brawling! Channing hit a slingshot elbow drop for a nearfall at 2:00. He hit a plancha to the floor, and they brawled at ringside. The commentators reminded us that there are no countouts, but the pin must occur in the ring. Channing had kids in the front row hold Hopkins’ arms while he struck Connor. They got back into the ring at 5:30, and Channing brought a chair in!

Channing cracked the chair across Connor’s back. He got a trash can and struck Hopkins over the head with that, too. Hopkins got the trash can lid, and he struck Channing repeatedly over the head with it at 8:00. He hit some blows to the head with the trash can and got another nearfall. Channing put the trash can over Connor’s head and hit a dropkick for a nearfall at 10:00. Channing was getting a table, but Hopkins hit a dropkick through the ropes, and they brawled some more on the floor.

Connor hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip on the floor, then slammed Channing’s knee on the apron. In the ring, Hopkins jabbed the chair into Channing’s injured knee. He tied Channing in the Tree of Woe, kicked him, and got a nearfall at 13:30. Channing couldn’t get a piledriver, but he got an inside cradle for a nearfall. Connor hit a chop block on the injured knee. Channing finally hit the piledriver. The Cursed (formerly Those Damn Coyotes) hit the ring and attacked Channing and Bakabella! The scrawny, pasty-white Damian Deschain hit some kicks, and Connor made a lazy cover for a nearfall.

Aminah Belmont hit a headbutt on Channing, and Connor got another nearfall at 17:30. Stephen Wolf hit a top-rope Shooting Star Press, and Connor got another nearfall. Connor hit a running knee and stood over Channing. Connor flipped him over the top rope to the floor, and he brawled with The Cursed. He tossed Belmont onto Deschain and Wolf. They brawled back to the floor, away from the ring, and over by a bar. Connor leapt off the bar and onto the heels at 21:30.

They made their way back into the ring. Channing hit a coast-to-coast dropkick, then another piledriver for a believable nearfall at 23:00! We got a loud “This is awesome!” chant. Brittnie Brooks ran to ringside, and she struck Bakabella with a chair! Hopkins immediately hit a second-rope Pedigree, sending Channing crashing through a table, for the pin! New champion! A very good brawl. Brooks celebrated in the ring with the other heels.

Connor Hopkins defeated Channing Thomas to win the Dreamwave Title at 24:31.

* Florida Man came to the ring, holding his folding chair. Surfer dude Trent Wrigley — I’ve seen him in Freelance Pro — came to the ring. Looks like we have a bonus match? Damian Deschain came to the ring; he seriously is really thin and scrawny. Bobby Orlando then came to the ring, and he had his “Good as Gold” briefcase, which grants him a title shot.

6. Florida Man vs. Trent Wrigley vs. Damian Deschain vs. Bobby Orlando in a four-way. We got a bell, and Bobby hit a superkick on Deschain, and he is out! The crowd chanted, “You deserve it!” Bobby and Trent rolled him out of the ring. Wrigley hit a running back elbow in the corner on Florida Man. The ref ‘surfed’ on Florida Man’s back. Trent then surfed on the back. Bobby hit a buzzsaw kick on Deschain, then a series of punches in the corner as the crowd counted along.

Deschain and Florida Man attacked Orlando and Wrigley. They did some comedy with Bobby’s stuffed goat, which doesn’t work for me. Bobby hit a double clothesline at 5:30. He hit a sit-out powerbomb on Deschain for a nearfall. Wrigley hit a Stundog Millionaire on Florida Man. Orlando ‘surfed’ on the back of Deschain and hit an elbow drop. Florida Man tossed Bobby off the top rope and through his chair in the center of the ring. Deschain accidentally hit Florida Man. Wrigley hit an Unprettier on Deschain, but Florida Man threw Wrigley to the floor and stole the pin on Deschain. That was brutal, but the crowd enjoyed the humor.

Florida Man defeated Trent Wrigley, Damian Deschain, and Bobby Orlando in a four-way at 9:19.

7. Rebecca J. Scott vs. B3cca in a “winner takes all” title-for-title match. B3cca has the Dreamwave Women’s Title, while RJS has the Dreamwave Women’s Alternative Title. B3cca was in Toronto 24 hours ago; Google Maps shows that it’s about a nine-hour drive to get here. RJS came out to some female-led modern rock; she usually comes out to Frank Sinatra’s “Fly Me To The Moon.” Kyle just noted the music change, too. B3cca sang “Hot Bod,” and she was joined by two bald security guards in black suits and sunglasses. B3cca and RJS pushed their foreheads together before the bell.

The women got streamers; this was a long, elaborate intro for both. They took turns shoving each other at the bell, then B3cca dropped her with a punch. Both are maybe 5’5″. RJS hit a superkick for a nearfall at 1:00. One of B3cca’s entourage distracted RJS, and B3cca kicked her to the floor. In the ring, B3cca hit a Mafia Kick for a nearfall at 3:00, and she tied RJS in the ropes and choked her. She grabbed the left arm and left leg and tied them both behind RJS’s back. RJS hit a German Suplex at 4:30, then a Sling Blade clothesline.

RJS hit a Crucifix Driver for a nearfall. One of the entourage grabbed RJS’s ankle. RJS hit a rolling cannonball off the apron onto B3cca and the male entourage. In the ring, RJS tied her in a rear-naked choke, but B3cca escaped. B3cca hit an X-Factor, then a Helluva Kick and a TKO stunner for a nearfall at 8:00. She hit a bodyslam and a missile dropkick at 9:30, but she missed the “World Tour” 450 Splash. RJS immediately tied her in a rear-naked choke on the mat! The entourage distracted the ref, with one of them helping to free B3cca, so the ref ejected them.

B3cca struck RJS with a title belt for a nearfall! She hit a powerbomb for a nearfall at 11:30. RJS hit a running guillotine leg drop, and B3cca fell to the floor to avoid being pinned. RJS accidentally hit a Pump Kick on the ref at 13:30! RJS hit a German Suplex and a Stomp to the head for a nearfall. RJS missed a Swanton Bomb. B3cca hit a DVD at 15:00, and they were both down. B3cca dropped her snake-eyes and hit a German Suplex. However, RJS got a rollup for the flash pin! Good action.

Rebecca J. Scott defeated B3cca at 16:12 to win the Dreamwave Women’s Title and retain the Dreamwave Alternative Title.

* They had a confetti cannon that went off to cover RJS in debris. Airica Demia, Rachel Ley, and Laynie Luck all came to the ring and hugged Scott.

Final Thoughts: A really top-notch show. There was a spot late in the main event where RJS was supposed to kick the ref, and it didn’t go as planned, so they had to set up again for her to strike him; it was the only real flaw in an otherwise really strong match, and I’ll give that my pick for the match of the night. I’ll go with the tag title match for second, and the Hopkins-Thomas brawl for third. I really liked both the women’s four-way and Wolf-Hartenbower, too. Again, a lot to like here. I didn’t think Christian Rose was retiring, so that stipulation really hurt what was otherwise a really good opener, too.

Yeah, we could have done without that bonus match four-way before the main event. Orlando has his Colt Cabana-style humor down pat, but I really don’t like watching the other three in that match. Deschain might be the skinniest pro wrestler I’ve seen this year. I watched this live; it should be posted on IWTV in the near future.