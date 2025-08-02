Dreamwave Wrestling “Uprising 6” results (8/1): Vetter’s review of Maggie Lee vs. Jada Stone for the Dreamwave Women’s Title, Abadon and Blair Onyx vs. Briar Hale and Sage Hale, Megan Bayne vs. B3cca

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, GCW, MLW, and other notable live events or television tapings. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Dreamwave Pro Wrestling “Uprising 6”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

August 1, 2025, in La Salle, Illinois, at Kaycee Club

La Salle is about an hour straight west of Chicago. The venue is the usual building Dreamwave uses. The lights were on, and it was packed with maybe 350 fans. Kyle Fields and Zeke Zshe provided commentary.

* Unfortunately, I see that Airica Demia, Fallyn Grey, and Kylie Alexa — who were all advertised for matches — are off the show. Two locals, Aminah Belmont and Regan Lydale, took their spots. I am fairly certain this is Regan’s debut here; I’ve seen her frequently in Chicago’s Freelance Wrestling. Only one wrestler I don’t know on the lineup.

* Maggie Lee came to the ring to open the show, with her belt over her shoulder. She boasted, “I beat Elayna Black into retirement!” That got some boos. This brought out her challenger for tonight, Jada Stone. Jada is really short — she might be a foot shorter than Maggie! — and she just signed a TNA contract, too. Jada tackled her and they brawled on the mat.

1. Rebecca J. Scott vs. Laynie Luck for the Uprising Alternative Title. I always compare the short blonde RJS to former TNA wrestler Taylor Wilde. Standing switches early on. Laynie hit a clothesline at 4:00. She locked in a front guillotine choke. Scott jumped on her back and tried a rear-naked choke, but Laynie shrugged her off. They fought on the floor. Scott hit a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall at 8:00, then a Samoan Drop for a nearfall. Laynie hit a swinging side slam. RJS hit a Crucifix Driver for a nearfall. Laynie hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 9:30. Scott hit a Code Red for a nearfall. This has been a really good opener. RJS applied a rear-naked choke, but Laynie escaped. Scott hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall. She reapplied the rear-naked choke, and Luck tapped out.

Rebecca J. Scott defeated Laynie Luck to retain the Uprising Alternative Title at 11:08.

2. Sirena Veil vs. Izzy Moreno. Izzy is the Bayley superfan who is now 18, and I’ve seen her maybe five times now. This is my first time seeing Sirena (the only new face in the lineup for me, and she doesn’t have a cagematch.net bio yet.) She wore bat wings and looked rather demonic, and has dark hair half-way down her back; yeah I think I would remember if I had seen her before! She was introduced as “Dracula’s assistant.” They locked up and they look to be almost identical in height and build; I’ll guess both are about 5’4″. Izzy hit a suplex and a basement dropkick at 1:30, then a Northern Lights Suplex, and she switched to a cross-armbreaker.

Sirena hit a Shining Wizard for a nearfall. Izzy hit a series of punches. They hit stereo clotheslines and were both down. Kyle said it’s the first time he had seen Izzy wrestle live, and he was impressed. She hit a second-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 4:00. Veil hit a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall. Izzy hit a Lungblower to the back and went back to a cross-armbreaker. Izzy got a suplex with a bridge for the pin. A fun, short match.

Izzy Moreno defeated Sirena Veil at 5:44.

* Aminah Belmont got in the ring, and the commentators noted she isn’t in the lineup. She got on the mic, and she’s livid she’s not booked for the show. She said she’s been to all of them but has barely been used, and she barked at the crowd and kept telling fans to shut up. She called out Brittnie Brooks!

3. Brittnie Brooks vs. Aminah Belmont. Belmont filled in for Kylie Alexa. Zeke announced there was “a cancellation” but didn’t mention Alexa by name. Zeke said these two have met in the ring before, but this is a first-ever singles match. Brittnie hit a hard back elbow at 1:30, then a running bulldog for a nearfall. Belmont hit a Lungblower to the back for a nearfall at 3:30. Aminah hit a DDT off the second-rope for a nearfall in “shades of Randy Orton,” as a commentator said. Aminah choked Brooks in the ropes and stayed in charge.

Brooks hit a hip attack in the corner at 6:00, then a slingshot elbow drop for a nearfall. Brooks set up for It’s Brittnie Bitch (Eye of the Hurricane), but Aminah blocked it, and Aminah hit a headbutt, and she got a rollup, then a Rude Awakening standing neckbreaker for a nearfall at 7:30. Brooks hit a Lungblower to the chest and a DDT for a nearfall. Belmont hit a running knee as Brooks was across the top rope, then a flying senton for a nearfall at 9:00. Brooks powerbombed her into the corner, then she finally hit the It’s Brittnie Bitch for the pin. Good action.

Brittnie Brooks defeated Aminah Belmont at 9:52.

4. Gypsy Mac vs. Regan Lydale. Gypsy Mac was supposed to be in a three-way match against Airica Demia and Fallyn Grey, so Regan took their spot. Regan is perhaps 5’10” and she’s okay; she definitely has the height and overall size advantage. I’ve seen Gypsy Mac just a few times; she’s from the Las Vegas area. This is an Uprising debut for both women. Quick reversals to open, and Zshe noted the other cancellations. Gypsy hit a German Suplex at 1:30, and she choked Regan. She flipped Regan from the turnbuckles to the mat. Mac hit a running boot in the corner and a Vader Bomb.

Regan hit some clotheslines, then a World’s Strongest Slam for a nearfall at 5:00. Gypsy was supposed to hit a Flatliner; they didn’t quite land it right but they kept going. Lydale hit a Pounce for a nearfall. Mac snapped her throat-first over the top rope. Mac sprayed something in her eyes, then hit a Lungblower to the back for the cheap pin. Solid match.

Gypsy Mac defeated Regan Lydale at 7:01.

5. J-Rod vs. Shazza McKenzie. Again, the tall, athletic J-Rod is in the new American Gladiators show; those who aren’t familiar with her are going to be impressed with her athleticism when they see her on that show. Shazza is giving up a lot of height and overall size here. The ref checked J-Rod and confiscated brass knuckles… which he stupidly set in the corner of the ring. Ummm… chances are those still get used! They locked up, and J-Rod easily shoved her to the mat. Shazza hit a basement dropkick. J-Rod hit some chops in the corner, and she tied up Shazza on the mat, and she stomped on Shazza’s head at 3:30.

J-Rod dropped her snake-eyes in the corner; Shazza blocked a second one. J-Rod hit a Mafia Kick. They traded forearm strikes. J-Rod hit a clothesline. Shazza hit a running knee to the back as J-Rod was in the ropes, then she hit some Yes Kicks in the ropes at 6:30. Shazza hit a top-rope flying crossbody block for a nearfall. She snapped J-Rod’s throat over the top rope. J-Rod hit a spinebuster and she jawed at the crowd. She hit a Samoan Drop for a nearfall at 8:00. J-Rod grabbed the brass knuckles! The ref again confiscated them. She turned around and was hit by Shazza’s Splits Stunner for the pin! (How could anyone possibly know those brass knuckles would come into play? I kid!)

Shazza McKenzie defeated J-Rod at 8:50.

6. Megan Bayne vs. B3cca. Cagematch.net records show that Bayne is 1-0 against B3cca; they also have met just once in a Rumble. (I would have expected them to have fought numerous times by now!) Megan came out first in her full Amazon goddess gear. International pop star B3cca unveiled a new song! She has a diss track titled “Blame Bayne!” This will certainly go to No. 1 in Ecuador. I think this is new gold-and-black gear. She ended the diss track with a reference to Penelope Ford. They started brawling before B3cca got her jacket off. Bayne hit a Claymore Kick and some shoulder thrusts in the corner. The commentators wondered why B3cca would tick off her opponent. Bayne hit a butterfly suplex, then a bodyslam at 1:00, and then a Mafia Kick in the corner. B3cca hit a huracanrana on the floor.

In the ring, B3cca hit some blows to the back. She hit a Lungblower to the chest and a running back elbow in the corner at 4:00. Bayne hit a second-rope flying clothesline. She hit a Samoan Drop for a nearfall. B3cca tried a clothesline but just bounced off of Bayne. B3cca hit a tornado DDT for a nearfall. She hit a top-rope doublestomp on Megan’s back as Bayne was in the ropes at 7:00. Megan fired back with a back suplex off the ropes back into the ring, and they were both down. This has been a full notch better than everything else so far. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Bayne missed a Helluva Kick. B3cca hit her own Helluva Kick.

Bayne hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall at 10:00. B3cca hit a stunner. Bayne missed a spear into the corner and struck her shoulder against the post. B3cca hit a top-rope flying DDT for a nearfall, then a superkick. Bayne cut her in half with a vicious spear for a nearfall at 12:00. Bayne set up for a powerbomb, but B3cca turned it into an X-Factor faceplant, and B3cca applied a leg lock around the neck. She hit a head plant, and they were both down. They traded forearm strikes and chops while on their knees. They got to their feet and traded chops, and they kept going and going! B3cca hit a Frankensteiner. Bayne hit a spear, then a running powerbomb for the pin. That was really, really good.

Megan Bayne defeated B3cca at 16:37.

7. Abadon and Blair Onyx vs. Briar Hale and Sage Hale. The twins haven’t been as active this year; I think one of them was injured, as I saw just one of them wrestle on a show I attended in the Twin Cities in March. They wore fairly identical green gear, and one had a spray bottle to spray on spiders. The commentators noted it was Briar who was injured. Blair and Abadon came out together, and Blair was matching Abadon in the creepy factor; Blair wore her spooky white, not the Spider-Woman gear. Blair opened; I don’t know which twin is which, and I don’t think the commentators do, either. (In the past, I’ve compared their look to a young Ronda Rousey.) Abadon hit a shotgun dropkick at 1:30 and stomped on the chest.

Abadon hit a snap suplex. The creepy duo hit a team Russian Leg Sweep. The twins began stomping on Blair on the ropes. Kyle noted how both Abadon and Blair have posted on their “journey” to lose weight and improve their physiques in the past year, which is quite true. The twins’ gear is not identical; one has a top that comes all the way up to her neck, while the other shows a bit more of her chest. They kept Blair in their corner. Abadon finally got a hot tag at 7:30 and hit some back elbows, then a double stunner. Abadon set up for a Sister Abigail swinging faceplant, but it was blocked. One of the twins hit a spear on Abadon for a nearfall at 9:00. Blair hit a double-noggin-knocker. Abadon and Onyx hit stereo Sister Abigail swinging faceplants for the pin! A solid, crowd-pleasing match.

Abadon and Blair Onyx defeated Briar Hale and Sage Hale at 10:00 even.

8. Maggie Lee vs. Jada Stone for the Dreamwave Women’s Title. They immediately brawled, and the taller Lee took control and choked her in the ropes. Maggie hit her mid-ring buttbump for a nearfall at 2:00. She hit a snap suplex and was in charge early on. Jada hit some armdrags and a shotgun dropkick, then a huracanrana for a nearfall at 5:30. Stone hit an impressive top-rope moonsault for a nearfall. Maggie hit a German Suplex; Jada popped up and hit a spear. They traded forearm strikes while on their knees, then while standing.

Jada caught her with a roundhouse kick to the head. Maggie fired back with a Helluva Kick at 8:00. Jada hit a diving forearm to the back for a nearfall. Maggie hit a Claymore Kick, then a Nigel-style Tower of London stunner for a nearfall at 10:00. Stone hit a moonsault, and Maggie rolled to the floor to regroup. Jada did a moonsault to the floor and crashed onto three refs, but didn’t hit Maggie. In the ring, Maggie hit her in the back of the head with the title belt for a visual pin at 11:30, but we had no ref! Stone got the belt, hit Maggie with it, and she got a nearfall. Stone hit her double backflip-into-a-stunner! Maggie hit a German Suplex out of the corner, then a Tombstone Piledriver for the pin. Good match.

Maggie Lee defeated Jada Stone to retain the Dreamwave Women’s Title at 13:10.

Final Thoughts: B3cca and Megan Bayne went out there and had a show-stealing match. I’m truly stunned that, according to Cagematch.net anyway, they had only shared a ring twice before this one. (And who knows if they were in that Janela Clusterf— at the same time!) Just a really sharp match from those two. The main event takes second, and even though the finish was obvious, Shazza vs. J-Rod takes third. The Abadon match pleased the crowd. Brooks-Belmont was pretty good, but was hurt by the fact that no one thought Brittnie was losing.

I love these Uprising shows. I’ve seen all six, and the lineups have been a who’s-who of the best women of the indy scene over the past two years.