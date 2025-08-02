House of Glory “High Intensity” results (8/1): Vetter’s review of Zilla Fatu vs. Bully Ray in a tables match for the HOW Crown Jewel Title, Indi Hartwell vs. Priscilla Kelly for the HOG Women’s Title, Ricochet vs. Amazing Red

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

House of Glory “High Intensity”

August 1, 2025, in Jamaica, New York, at NYC Arena

Streamed on the TrillerTV+

This is their normal home, and the building was packed with 500 or so fans. The lighting and production feel especially strong tonight. Sam Laterna, Johnny Torres, and Commissioner Jason Solomon provided commentary. Dr. Hilary P. Wisdom also joined the booth for a few matches. They noted it was “standing room only” in there. (And I’ll note that GCW ran a show at the same time, just across the river in New Jersey. Google Maps says it was just 10 miles away.)

* Dr. Hillary P. Wisdom got on the mic and introduced his new guy, Angel Jacquez. Angel does the Lex Luger “Narcissist” gimmick, as two women hold full-length mirrors for him to admire himself. (He’s more of a Carmelo Hayes than a Lex Luger or Chris Masters). I think this is just the second time I’ve seen Angel. Likewise, Doze has maybe 2-3 main show matches here.

1. Daron Richardson vs. Angel Jacquez (w/Hilary P. Wisdom) vs. JJ Doze vs. J Bouji vs. Mighty Mantequilla vs. Rich Swann in a ladder match for the HOG Cruiserweight Title. Swann was the teased mystery participant, and when Lionel Richie’s “All Night Long” began, everyone knew who was coming to the ring. We got underway, and Daron hit a running Shooting Star Press on Swann and mockingly danced like Rich. Daron did his best Terry Funk impression as he put the ladder over his head and swung it into his opponents. Two guys took the ladder off him and threw it into Daron’s face. Bouji hit a double German Suplex at 3:00. Nice!

Mante hit a stunner on Bouji, with Bouji landing on a horizontal ladder. Angel flipped a couple of guys into a ladder in the corner, then he powerbombed Swann onto the ladder in the corner at 6:00. Angel climbed a ladder but got knocked off. Mante leapt off the ladder (in the ring) onto five guys on the floor at 7:30, earning an “H-O-G!” chant. Mante started to climb the ladder, but Hilary P. Wisdom hit him with a book. Angel suplexed Mante off the ladder to the mat at 9:00, earning a “holy shit!” chant. Doze hit a tornado DDT. He hit a flip dive to the floor, and no one was now in the ring.

Doze got a door from under the ring and he set up a door bridge on the floor. Doze tried a Swanton Bomb dive off the top of a ladder, but he crashed through that door bridge. “He’ll be feeling that for a while,” a commentator said. Bouji began climbing the ladder, but Swann leapt off the ropes to hit an Athena-style stunner on Bouji. Diamond Virago got in the ring and she knocked over the ladder. Diamond helped Richardson climb the ladder, where he pulled down his belt. A highly entertaining ladder match with some big bumps.

Daron Richardson defeated Angel Jacquez, JJ Doze, J Bouji, Mighty Mantequilla, and Rich Swann in a ladder match to retain the HOG Cruiserweight Title at 14:04.

* The Mane Event came to the ring for the next match. Out of the back came Brodie Lee Jr.! (Again, I don’t think the crowd recognized him until he said his name.) He introduced his mystery team… the Texas Outlaws!

2. “The Mane Event” Jay Lyon and Midas Black vs. “The Texas Outlaws” Wayne Rhodes and Wyatt Rhodes for the HOG Tag Team Titles. Again, these are sons of Dustin’s sister (and Cody’s half-sister). They all started brawling. The Rhodeses hit some quick team offense on Lyon. Wayne has short, dark hair, looking more like Cody, while Wyatt has long blond (almost white!) hair, looking a bit more like Dusty (and to me, he looks a lot like Barry Windham when I was a kid.) Midas hit a splash to the back of Wayne and TME worked Wayne over. Lyon hit a flip dive through the ropes onto them at 3:00.

Wyatt got a hot tag and hit some clotheslines on Midas. Hey, the commentators just stole my “Barry Windham” comparison! Lyon hit some clotheslines on Wyatt. Wyatt hit a Dustin-style punch while on his knees, then a Cody Cutter on Lyon for a nearfall at 6:30, but Midas made the save. They all traded punches while on their knees, then while standing. Lyon hit a moonsault onto Wyatt for the pin. Solid match; the Rhodes brothers have a ways to go but they certainly are well trained in the basics.

“The Mane Event” Jay Lyon and Midas Black defeated “The Texas Outlaws” Wyatt Rhodes and Wayne Rhodes to retain the HOG Tag Team Titles at 9:07.

* Lio Rush and Action Andretti jumped into the ring and beat up Lyon and Black! The commentators noted that these two are slated for the Philly show in September. They both peeled off their T-shirts and choked TME with them. Andretti cut a nice heel promo as they stomped on the champs.

3. Charles Mason vs. Carlito for the HOG World Title. A nice pop for Carlito, who I just saw last weekend on a show in upstate New York, too. Mason wore a white/light gray suit tonight. Mason backed Carlito into a corner and hit some chops, then bit at Carlito’s head. Mason hit a hand-to-the-throat uranage at 3:00 and some stomps in the corner. Carlito climbed the ropes… thought better of it… and came back down at 5:30. (Yeah, you’ve seen it before, but Carlito is pretty funny.) Mason unloaded more chops; he was still in a full vest, tie, and button-down shirt, and he tied a modified Tarantula in the ropes.

Carlito now bit Mason’s head, and he hit some running back elbows and a hard knee lift, and a clothesline for a nearfall at 7:30. Mason grabbed his belt and started to leave! However, a six-year-old girl was on the ramp, and she slapped Mason in the face! “That child should be arrested!” Wisdom shouted. Carlito dragged Mason back into the ring, and he had two apples! Mason kicked Carlito in the gut, and he took a big bite of apple. He accidentally spit it into the ref’s face! Carlito spat apple in Mason’s face, and he hit a TKO stunner. The ref was blinded by the apple. Mason grabbed a leather belt and choked Carlito with it! Mason tied a rear-naked choke. The ref (who didn’t see the belt!) checked Carlito, saw he was out, and called for the bell.

Charles Mason defeated Carlito to retain the HOG World Title at 10:58.

4. The Amazing Red vs. Ricochet. They have split two prior singles bouts, so this is ‘the rubber match.’ The commentators said this is a rematch “a decade in the making.” They first fought in 2013, with Ricochet winning. Ricochet was the first-ever HOG champion! His last match in HOG was in 2017, when he lost to Red. Red wore his mostly red-and-black gear. The crowd let Ricochet know that he’s bald as they tied up. They traded armdrags, and Ricochet rolled to the floor to regroup. Ricochet got in, tossed Red to the floor, and he dove through the ropes onto Red at 2:30. Back in the ring, Ricochet was in charge, and the crowd was all over him. He whipped Red into a corner at 4:30 and paused to flex.

Ricochet hit a clothesline for a nearfall. Red dove through the ropes, barreling onto Ricochet, with them both flipping over the guardrail and landing in the crowd at 7:00. In the ring, Red got a nearfall. Ricochet hit some quick kicks and a clothesline, then a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall at 8:30. Ricochet missed a 450 Splash but landed on his feet. Red hit a huracanrana. Ricochet caught Red and hit a Death Valley Driver and a Northern Lights Suplex, another suplex and a pop-up Pele Kick for a believable nearfall at 10:00. Cool sequence, and we got another “H-O-G!” chant.

They got to their feet, and Red slapped him in the face, so Ricochet hit a jumping knee. Red tried several kicks, finally landing with a third spin kick to the head. They fought on the ropes in the corner. Red hit a second-rope Code Red, then a regular Code Red for a nearfall at 13:00, then a frogsplash to the back, then one to the chest for a visual pin, but Daron Richardson pulled the ref to the floor! Meanwhile, Diamond got in the ring with a chair, but Red grabbed it from her. However, Ricochet kicked the chair into Red’s face, then he hit a “Spirit Gun” clothesline for the tainted pin. Daron and Diamond got in the ring and raised Ricochet’s hands in victory. A really good match.

Ricochet defeated The Amazing Red at 14:06.

* “OH my God, is that Private Party?” played, and the crowd popped! The crowd chanted “Shots! Shots!” as Isaiah Kassidy and Marq Quen ran to the ring to clear out the heels. (I’ll note that the only time in the past four months I’ve seen Private Party wrestle was here.) They helped Red to his feet, and they danced to their ring intro. No mic time for them tonight…

* Intermission was a full 20 minutes, but I wasn’t watching live.

5. The Matt Travis Memorial Battle Rumble. I might have missed how many entrants are in this. Drawing No. 1 was Ken Broadway. No. 2 was Idris Jackson. Hilary P. Wisdom joined Idris at ringside. Raheem Royal was No. 3; he won last year’s Battle Rumble. He’s more slender than the other two guys here. He hit a huracanrana on Ken, then he dove through the ropes onto Ken and Idris. No. 4 was Ben Ruten at 3:30. I think I’ve seen him before; they said it’s his first match here since January. He wore loose-fitting black clothes, and he hit a moonsault. Matt Awesome was No. 5; not sure if I’ve seen him before, either. He had a flip-flop, and he swatted everyone on the butt with it.

Carlos Ramirez (again, he wrestles in denim jeans; think a Latino version of Big Bill) was No. 6, and he knocked everyone down. No eliminations yet. Jody Aura was No. 7, and I’ve compared him to Marvel’s Blade, especially with that long, black jacket. Jody hit a spinebuster on Awesome and some quick kicks on Ruten. Joey Silver was No. 8 at 8:00, and he took his time getting to the ring, as he tossed candy at the crowd. Still no eliminations. Smiley was No. 9, and the commentators talked about Smiley’s connection to the late Matt Travis. He wears a black-and-green mask, and he hit a moonsault at 11:30. The Amazing Red was No. 10, and he’s our last entrant! The commentators didn’t expect him to be in it.

Red hit a tornado DDT on Aura. Matt Awesome was tossed at 13:30. Ruten was tossed. (No surprise the new guys were first). Silver shoved a lollipop in Ramirez’ mouth, but Carlos still tossed Silver at 15:30, and we’re down to seven. Smiley was pushed off the apron to the floor, so we have six left. Broadway was tossed. Aura and Royal worked together to beat up the big Ramirez. Royal hit an impressive 450 Splash! They hit a team clothesline to flip Ramirez at 17:30. Aura also got pushed to the floor! Idris pulled on Royal’s hair and wound up flipping him to the floor. So, it’s just Idris vs. Red! They traded punches and chops. Idris began arguing with Royal, who was still at ringside. It allowed Red to sneak up and flip Idris out!

Amazing Red won the Battle Rumble at 19:58.

* Red was emotional as he cried a bit before taking the mic. The commentators noted it has been six years since Travis died. The crowd chanted, “You deserve it!” at Red. He told the crowd to “love the people around them because life is too short.” He then decided to switch gears, saying he’s focused on facing Daron Richardson. He then noted that “someone just broke his record in TNA.” He called out Leon Slater! “You beat my record, I take that personally. Oct. 10, right here, in NYC, you and me!” The graphic went up on the screen, and the crowd popped.

6. Indi Hartwell vs. Priscilla Kelly for the HOG Women’s Title. This is Priscilla’s HOG debut, and the commentators noted how busy she’s been since leaving the WWE system. I presume these two locked up in NXT, right? I’ll look it up after the match. Standing switches to open. They rolled to the floor and traded chops up against the guardrail. In the ring, Indi hit a chin-breaker move. Kelly hit a basement dropkick against the ropes for a nearfall at 4:00. Indi hit a clothesline, and they were both down. Indi hit a spinebuster for a nearfall at 6:30. Kelly hit a spinning side slam for a nearfall, then a sliding German Suplex for a nearfall. Indi hit an Implant Buster faceplant (Jade Cargill’s finisher) for the pin. Solid match, but the crowd was quiet, and I don’t think anyone expected that to be the finish.

Indi Hartwell defeated Priscilla Kelly to retain the HOG Women’s Title at 8:02.

* The lights went out! When they came back on, Shotzi Blackheart attacked Indi! This happened in Dallas a few weeks ago, too! Shotzi pushed her former teammate Kelly, too! (I’ll reiterate that Shotzi wrestled early in the show at GCW in New Jersey, and Google Maps says it’s 10.2 miles, and roughly a 24-minute drive, between these two venues.) Sooo cool she did this double-header run-in again for the second straight month.

7. Zilla Fatu vs. Bully Ray for the HOG Crown Jewel Title. Bully Ray came to the ring to Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger.” We got quite the long ring introductions… it really makes the match feel like a ‘big deal.’ This started as an internet feud. Bully Ray said on a podcast that he had “thrown Zilla out of his school.” Bully Ray got on the mic and barked at the crowd and told them to shut the f— up. He ordered Zilla to tell the fans to shut up. “I swear on your father, I will walk out.” The crowd reacted in disgust at the reference to Umaga. Bully didn’t back down, saying he beat Zillla’s father in Madison Square Garden. Bully Ray said he doesn’t want this to be a ‘one-fall’ match, he wants this to be a ‘one-table’ match! It appears Zilla accepted, and Zilla attacked, and we’re underway!

Zilla hit some headbutts in the corner and Bully Ray was staggered. They brawled to the floor and looped the ring. In the ring, Zilla hit a flying headbutt at 4:30. Bully got up and hit some jab punches, a Bionic Elbow, and a bodyslam. The ref was standing on the second rope! Bully Ray did the “wassup!” to the ref, so the ref hit a flying headbutt to Zilla’s groin at 7:30. FUNNY. Bully shoved the ref and ordered him to “get the tables!” The ref got bumped. Zilla hit a uranage through the table at 9:00, but the ref was down! Ricochet hopped in the ring! He picked up the title belt, and he clocked Zilla in the head with it! Ricochet dragged Zilla’s prone body onto the broken table. Ricochet woke up the ref… who saw Zilla on the table, and Bully Ray was insistent he put Zilla threw the table… and the ref called for the bell! New champion! Ricochet and Bully Ray shook hands! The commentators were livid at this outcome.

Bully Ray defeated Zilla Fatu to win the HOG Crown Jewel Title at 10:45.

* Bully Ray held the title high above his head and got on the mic and kept saying, “And new!!! And new!!!” He got in the face of fans who were disgusted and kept repeating those two words.

Final Thoughts: A fun show. Red-Ricochet was definitely the reason to tune in. In some ways, it’s hard to believe that Red is just 43, and there are so many wrestlers at his age or older in AEW and WWE. Point being, the guy can still go in the ring. That show-opening ladder match was fun for second. The main event was fine; you know what type of match you’re going to get from Bully Ray in 2025.

When Leon Slater won the title from Moose, I couldn’t help but think Amazing Red should have been there. After all, the show was in New York. (I had jokingly suggested that Red interfere in the match to keep Slater from breaking the record.) Anyhow, I love that Red vs. Slater is now happening.