By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE SummerSlam Night One Countdown Show

East Rutherford, New Jersey at MetLife Stadium

Streamed live August 2, 2025, on social media and Peacock (and Netflix internationally)

-Michael Cole hosted the pre-show. He narrated arriva/backstage shots of Gunther, CM Punk, and Jey Uso. Cole and pre-show panelists Big E and Wade Barrett were set up on a platform in front of the stadium, with fans standing behind them.