WWE SummerSlam results: Powell’s live review of night one with Gunther vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship, Jelly Roll and Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE SummerSlam (Night One)

East Rutherford, New Jersey at MetLife Stadium

Streamed live August 2, 2025, on Peacock (and Netflix internationally)

Jets flew over the stadium after the performance of “God Bless America” by Breland at the end of the pre-show. Michael Cole checked in on commentary and narrated backstage shots of Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Randy Orton, Jelly Roll, Gunther, and CM Punk… Comedian Druski was featured in the SummerSlam opening video…

Cole listed the attendance of the 38th SummerSlam as being north of 50,000. He said the temperature was 77 degrees…

Ring announcer Alicia Taylor introduced SummerSlam host Cardi B, who made her entrance. Once in the ring, she yelled about it being the first two-night SummerSlam. She asked the fans if they liked Logan Paul, which drew boos. She asked about Randy Orton, then said she likes Orton. Cardi welcomed fans to the event…

Powell’s POV: The hype for Cardi B appearing at SummerSlam faded in the weeks leading up to the event to the point that I actually forgot she was the show’s host.

Jey Uso walked through the concourse and then made his entrance through the crowd. Wade Barrett checked in on commentary with Cole. Jey stopped at their table and did his hand slapping bit with Cole. The Spanish broadcast team of Marcelo Rodriguez and Jerry Soto checked in while pumping their arms to Jey’s entrance theme.

Roman Reigns made his entrance and held up his index finger while standing on the stage, and then Jey did the same in the ring. Bron Breakker, Bronson Reed, and Paul Heyman made their entrance together. Reed wore the shoes he took from Reigns around his neck. Cole said Reed calls the shows the “shoelafala.” Funny.

1. Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed (w/Paul Heyman). Chad Patton was the referee. Reigns and Jey cleared Breakker and Reed from the ring during the opening minute. Jey motioned for production to run back his entrance. Reigns joined him in doing the motion. Jey went to the ropes and played to the crowd. The heels pulled Reigns to the floor. Jey dove from the top rope onto Breakker and Reed on the floor.

Reed ran Reigns into the ring steps. In the ring, Breakker clotheslined Jey. The heels worked over Jey while Reigns was down on the floor. Once Reigns stood up, Breakker went to the floor, charged Reigns, and hit him with a leaping shoulder block. Heyman was shown wearing the “shoelafala” at ringside.