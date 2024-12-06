Dreamwave Wrestling “Uprising 4” results (12/6): Vetter’s review of the 30-woman Good As Gold Rumble, Maggie Lee vs. Zayda Steel for the Dreamwave Women’s Title

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

Dreamwave Pro Wrestling “Uprising 4”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

December 6, 2024 in La Salle, Illinois at Kaycee Club

This city is roughly about an hour’s drive west of Chicago. I’m a big fan of these all-women shows and I have reviewed the first three Uprising events. This show was a sellout in advance; they pack about 350 people into this small venue. Joe Dombrowski provided live commentary; he was in New York for MLW 24 hours ago. Kyle Fields joined him. Val Capone was our announcer.

1. Rebecca J. Scott vs. Kylie Rae for the Uprising Alternative Title. I have compared the blonde Scott to former TNA wrestler Taylor Wilde. Kylie, of course, is one of two WWE ID prospects on this show. A feeling-out process early on. Scott hit a flying double knees at 5:30. She jumped on Kylie’s back and applied a rear-naked choke, but Kylie leapt backward to drop her weight onto Rebecca, and they were both down at 7:30. Scott went for a cross-armbreaker, but Rae stood up and dropped Scott to break it. They traded rollups. Kylie hit a Russian Leg Sweep at 10:00 and applied the crossface. However, Scott somehow applied a front guillotine choke on the mat, and Kylie tapped out! That ended out of nowhere. Good opener.

Rebecca J. Scott defeated Kylie Rae to retain the Uprising Alternative Title at 10:34.

2. Airica Demia vs. Ashlyn Alexander (w/Zeke Zshe). Ashlyn is comparable to Piper Niven in size and she’s a powerhouse; I just saw her in a St. Louis-area show. Demia is green-haired and she might still be a teen; I just saw her compete on a show from New Jersey. Ashlyn easily knocked Airica to the mat and she flexed. She hit a basement dropkick to the back, then a crossbody block as Airica was in the ropes for a nearfall at 4:00. Ashlyn hit some Irish Whips and remained in charge. She hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall at 5:30. Demia hit an Eat D’Feat. This crowd was hot and into it. Demia hit a spinning back fist and a DDT for a believable nearfall. Ashlyn hit a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall at 8:00. Zeke hopped on the apron and was booed. Of course, Ashlyn accidentally headbutted Zeke. Demia immediately nailed a Superman’s Punch for the pin. Fun match.

Airica Demia defeated Ashlyn Alexander at 8:57.

3. Hyan vs. Brooke Havok. This is a first-time-ever matchup; I had both women on a top-10 list of standout indy women who should receive WWE ID contracts. Hyan just returned from a tour in Japan, while Havok has competed on several GCW shows in the past two months. Hyan dragged her to the mat and immediately did some jumping jacks, and she hit a shoulder tackle. Havok choked Hyan in the ropes, and she started to jaw at fans. Brooke hit a twisting neckbreaker at 2:30 and she flexed before getting a nearfall. Hyan hit a back suplex for a nearfall. Hyan hit a spear for a nearfall at 5:30. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Brooke hit a running neckbreaker, then a DDT for a nearfall. Hyan hit a sideslam. They traded rollups; the commentators weren’t sure if we had a pin. They went to the floor, and Hyan trapped her in the ring skirt. Brooke struck Hyan with a weapon — Joe thought it was a wrench — then rolled Hyan into the ring and pinned her. Good action.

Brooke Havok defeated Hyan at 9:22.

* Havok got on the mic and challenged Rebecca J. Scott to a title match on Saturday!

4. Gabby Forza vs. Shazza McKenzie vs. Ivy Malibu. Malibu is a really athletic woman with long blonde hair. I’m guessing each of these women are between 5’1″ and 5’4″. They took turns doing arm wrestling on the mat to open. Of course, Shazza stomped on both of them. Gabby put Shazza on her back and did some deep squats at 3:00, then threw McKenzie to the mat. So, Ivy did the same thing to Shazza! Ivy and Gabby traded shoulder tackles. Shazza hit a fisherman’s suplex on Ivy for a nearfall at 6:00, then a stiff kick to Ivy’s spine. Gabby entered and hit a Bulldog Powerslam for a nearfall on Shazza, then a fallaway slam, but she missed a Vader Bomb. Ivy hit an X-Factor nearfall. Gabby hit a Cradle Shock. Shazza hit her Splits Stunner. Ivy hit a double-arm DDT on Shazza, but Gabby made the save. Gabby hit a spear on Ivy. However, Shazza immediately threw Gabby to the floor and stole the cover on Ivy for the pin! Fun match.

Shazza McKenzie defeated Ivy Malibu and Gabby Forza at 9:24.

5. Sierra vs. B3cca. B3cca came out first and sang her way to the ring; Kyle Fields went nuts when he saw the ‘pop star.’ Sierra offered a handshake but B3cca kicked it away. Fields and Dombrowski talked about B3cca’s year off from wrestling and they got carried away in speculating on where she’s been. Sierra hit a senton, then a fisherman’s suplex for a nearfall at 3:00. B3cca set up for a dive, but Sierra cut her off with a forearm strike, and they fought on the floor. Sierra put B3cca on her shoulders, walked around the ring, then dropped her face-first on the ring apron at 5:30. In the ring, Sierra got a nearfall and was in charge.

B3cca hit a missile dropkick for a nearfall. She hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 7:30. Sierra hit a snap suplex. B3cca hit a clothesline for a nearfall. Sierra hit a release German Suplex, then a diving forearm in the corner, then a Meteora running double knees for a nearfall at 10:30. B3cca nailed an Air Raid Crash for a nearfall. She hit a jumping knee with her knee brace; Sierra hit a hard clothesline, and they were both down at 13:00. Sierra cut her in half with a spear for a believable nearfall. Sierra set up for a Backpack Stunner, but B3cca escaped. B3cca immediately got a backslide, flipped her body over for added leverage, and scored the clean pin! That was really good!

B3cca defeated Sierra at 15:14.

6. Maggie Lee vs. Zayda Steel for the Dreamwave Women’s Title. Zayda is the other WWE ID prospect on this show; I compare her style to Chelsea Green, and she’s such a star. Again, at about 5’11”, Maggie towers over her. (I thought this might go on last, not the Rumble.) They traded rollups in the first minute. Maggie went to springboard but she ‘accidentally’ landed awkwardly on the middle rope at 1:30 and immediately grabbed at it. (The crowd didn’t do a ‘you f’d up’ chant.) The ref threw up the ‘X’ sign and several refs came to the ring to check on Maggie. Of course, Maggie jumped to her feet and hit a Helluva Kick, and she showed off her leg was just fine. Maggie hit her mid-ring buttbump for a nearfall at 4:00. Zayda repeatedly slammed Maggie’s head into the top turnbuckle. Maggie stomped on Zayda and kept her grounded.

Maggie playfully kicked her across the face, but it angered Steel, who fired up and hit a series of forearm strikes, then a running knee in the corner at 9:00, then a crossbody block for a nearfall. Zayda went for a dive to the floor, but Maggie caught her and slammed Zayda against the guardrail and bent her back on the guardrail. Zayda got back into the ring at 11:00, but Maggie bent Steel in half across her knee. Zayda hit a tornado DDT out of the corner for a nearfall. Maggie nailed a Cradle Shock for a nearfall at 13:00.

Maggie brought her belt into the ring and they fought over it, and the ref got bumped. They started trading punches, and Maggie hit a TKO stunner for a visual pin but we don’t have a ref. A replacement ref counted a nearfall at 15:00. Zayda hit a rolling forearm, then an Unprettier faceplant onto the belt for the pin! New champ, right? Zayda stood up and celebrated with the belt and her music played but I’m suspicious. Yep, the original ref got up and jawed at the replacement ref. The original ref called for a DQ, so Maggie kept the belt. Maggie hit Zayda in the face with the belt and left. That was really good action and by far the best match of the show.

Maggie Lee defeated Zayda Steel via DQ to retain the Dreamwave Women’s Title at 15:34.

7. The 30-woman Good As Gold Rumble. I saw eight names announced in advance of women who aren’t in the other announced matches, plus there are 11 women in the first five matches that could be in the Rumble, but it means we’ll still have some surprises, too, as that leaves 11 or more unknown participants. We don’t have on-screen graphics but I know most of these women. The tall, athletic J-Rod was No. 1; I have her on my ‘top 10 list’ and she was among the eight announced in advance. Missa Kate drew No. 2; not a surprise really, but she wasn’t advertised. Texas-based star Maya World was No. 3. Badger Briggs is No. 4. Shazza McKenzie was No. 5; no one has been tossed yet. Jade Blackwell is No. 6 at 7:30; I haven’t seen her before and she has a goth look and a bit like Jessicka Havok. Airica Demia was No. 7. Tootie Lynn was No. 8. Lilly Ruiz was No. 9.

Freya the Slaya was No. 10 at 14:30; she’s 6’1″ and she beat up several and quickly eliminated Badger Briggs and Jade Blackwell, then Demia! Blair Onyx was No. 11; she has lost a lot of weight and looks amazing. We have eight in the ring. Shelley Benson was No. 12. Sophia Rose was No. 13; I haven’t seen her but Joe said she was trained by Cody Rhodes. Freya eliminated Maya World at 21:00. Aminah Belmont was No. 14; she’s wearing new blue gear I haven’t seen before. Zamaya was No. 15; Joe accurately compared her to Bull Nakano. She fought the equally massive Freya! Ivy Malibu was No. 16 at 25:00, and she immediately eliminated Belmont. Gabby Forza was No. 17. Forza tossed Rose. Gabby and Ivy — who were opponents an hour ago — hit a team suplex on Zamaya.

Jordynne Grace was No. 18 and this is a big shocker, unannounced entrant! She eliminated Zamaya. Heather Monroe was No. 19. Maggie Lee has joined commentary. Alice Crowley was No. 20 at 32:00. Freya tossed Gabby Forza. Nixi XS came out at No. 21; she is the fashionista and wore a scarf. We had fights going on in and outside the ring. Brooke Havok was No. 22. Monroe was eliminated. Havok and Jordynne Grace brawled. Dombrowski pointed out that Nixi XS was hanging out on the floor and not getting in the ring. Hollywood Haley J was No. 23 from OVW at 38:00. Missa Kate eliminated Freya! Alice Crowley was eliminated. Rebecca J. Scott was No. 24; but she was tossed onto several women on the floor immediately within seconds of getting in.

Zayda Steel was No. 25; Joe previously said she wouldn’t be in this match, so he wondered how she got this spot. We have maybe 9 people in the match at this point. B3cca was No. 26 and she ‘proposed’ to Shazza and they kissed, but B3cca hit Shazza with her microphone. Sierra was No. 27 at 45:00 and she hit a Backpack Stunner on B3cca. Haley got eliminated. Hyan was No. 28 and she immediately brawled with Brooke Havok, and I think they eliminated each other. Ashlyn Alexander was No. 29; again, she’s bigger and a powerhouse and would be tough to eliminate. Grace eliminated both Sierra and Shazza. Missa Kate hit Jordynne with a bat! She eliminated Grace!

Brittnie Brooks was No. 30 at 50:00 and the crowd POPPED. Brittnie just had ACL surgery a few months ago so I am doubtful how agile she can be now. I think we only have five left, including J-Rod, who opened the match. J-Rod and B3cca fought on the apron, and J-Rod eliminated the pop star. However, Missa Kate superkicked J-Rod to the floor! Steel immediately eliminated Missa Kate, and Brittnie immediately eliminated Zayda to win the match!!!

Brittnie Brooks won the Good as Gold Rumble at 52:44.

Final Thoughts: I am certainly hopeful that Brittnie isn’t risking any damage by being in this match so soon after her surgery, but as I noted, she was in it for only about three minutes. So, hopefully by the next show, she will be able to have more of an actual match. A good Rumble with a nice Jordynne Grace surprise at the midway point. Maggie-Zayda was predictably good for best match, the Rumble second, and I’ll go with Hyan-Havok for third. A lot of really good action here. I’m sure this will be posted on IWTV by mid-day Saturday and I give it my highest recommendation.