TNA Rebellion results (4/11): Powell’s review of Mike Santana vs. Eddie Edwards for the TNA World Championship, The Hardys vs. Bear Bronson and Brian Myers for the TNA Tag Team Titles

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By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA Rebellion

Cleveland, Ohio, at Wolstein Center

Aired live April 11, 2026, on pay-per-view

TNA Rebellion Pre-Show

-Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt hosted the pre-show from ringside. Authority figure Daria Rae joined them.

-“The System” Eddie Edwards, Cedric Alexander, Bear Bronson, and Brian Myers came out and delivered a promo on the stage. Alexander said they would “be kicking off Rebellion” with a new X Division Champion. Edwards spoke of winning the TNA World Championship in the main event.

-Ryan Nemeth made his entrance and delivered an in-ring promo. He noted that he was born and raised in Cleveland. He pointed out his parents in the front row. Ryan said his father always liked Nic more and went to his sporting events. Ryan claimed his mother liked him more (she shook her head and laughed). Ryan said she always came to his recitals and theater performances. He removed his pants to reveal Pittsburgh Steelers-themed trunks with “Buns of Steel” on the back. Nemeth introduced BDE, who made his entrance. BDE dropkicked Nemeth, and then the bell rang to start the match.

1. BDE vs. Ryan Nemeth. Hannifan noted that BDE was still looking for his first singles win. BDE hit a nice springboard cutter for a near fall. A short time later, BDE performed a top rope splash, but Nemeth rolled to the apron. Nemeth clotheslined BDE over the top rope and then hit his Big Hollywood Ending finisher and pinned him. Afterward, Nemeth went to the floor and posed in front of his parents.

Ryan Nemeth beat BDE in 5:00.

Powell’s POV: Ryan Nemeth was fun with his cheap heat antics. I’m happy they didn’t give BDE his first singles win on a pay-per-view pre-show. Hopefully, they can build up to his first win and do it on a live edition of Impact or even on an actual pay-per-view if they can generate enough interest.

-Home Town Man came out wearing a Rick Vaughn jersey and shades over his mask. Give ’em the heater, Ricky. Home Town Man tossed merch to the crowd.

-TNA President Carlos Silva joined Hannifan, Rehwoldt, and Rae. There wasn’t much of a crowd reaction, but the few fans who were vocal booed him. Silva spoke about the TNA schedule for the rest of the year. Rae sucked up to him. Silva spoke about Ricky Sosa, which led to Eric Young making his entrance. Young claimed Sosa was laid up in a European hospital due to the piledriver he gave him. Young brought up EC3 and called him a nepo baby. Young said he would come back later and give EC3 a chance to tell him why he belongs there.

TNA Rebellion Pay-Per-View

Charity Evonna performed the national anthem on the stage… A Rebellion video package aired… The broadcast team was Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt, and McKenzie Mitchell was the ring announcer… Entrances for the opening match took place…

1. Leon Slater vs. Cedric Alexander for the X Division Title. Hannifan said Slater can break Austin Aries’ record for longest X Division Title reign if he’s still champion on May 15. Slater performed an early top rope crossbody block that resulted in a two count.

Alexander went on the offensive and hoisted up Slater in a suplex position while standing on the floor and then dumped him on the apron. Back in the ring, Alexander performed a couple of German suplexes and got a two count of his own. Alexander delivered taunting slaps until Slater blasted him with a kick.

Slater caught Alexander with a running kick in the corner and then went up top and had to roll through when Alexander moved and went to the floor. Slater did his dive over the ropes and ring post into a spinning dive onto Alexander at ringside.

Back in the ring, Slater picked up another two count and once again had to roll through when Alexander saw him coming. Alexander put Slater down with a Michinoku Driver for a near fall. Alexander stuffed a Styles Clash attempt and crotched Slater on the top rope moments later.

Alexander knocked Slater off the ropes with a clothesline and then hit him with a brainbuster for another near fall. Hannifan said Alexander came in with a plan to exploit the neck injury Slater suffered at the hands of Eric Young. Alexander stood on the middle rope and performed a brainbuster on the top turnbuckle.

Alexander followed up with a Lumbar Check and had Slater pinned, but Slater got his foot on the bottom rope. A “this is awesome” chant broke out. Alexander left the ring and grabbed the X Division Title belt from a podium on the floor. Alexander kissed the belt and then returned to the ring with it. Slater grabbed Alexander and gave him a Styles Clash on the title belt. Slater followed up with a Swanton 450 and got the clean pin…

Leon Slater defeated Cedric Alexander in 14:20 to retain the X Division Title.

Hannifan said TNA has a live Impact on May 14 in Sacramento. He said Slater could break the Aries record if he is still champion on May 15…

Powell’s POV: A hot opening match with really good work from both wrestlers. TNA creative has to help Alexander establish an actual character. He turned heel and simply acts cockier. I couldn’t tell you anything about his actual character beyond that. Speaking of creative, I’m happy they didn’t go with The System winning all of the gold on this show. I mistakenly wrote earlier that Slater had to reach May 1 to break the record, but Hannifan emphasized after the match that it’s May 15. I corrected the mistake above to avoid further confusion.

Gia Miller interviewed TNA World Champion Mike Santana, who had his face painted. He said he and Eddie Edwards danced before, but he’s stronger, wiser, and ready to go. Alisha Edwards showed up and said she knows Eddie better than anyone. She told Santana that they should talk…

Frankie Kazarian made his entrance while Hannifan recalled Kazarian paying a child to distract Elijah so that he could attack him at a cemetery. Elijah had a male ring announcer who was not shown during his entrance…

2. Elijah vs. Frankie Kazarian. Elijah placed his hat and guitar under the ropes in his corner (what could go wrong?). Kazarian performed a German suplex that sent Elijah’s head into the top turnbuckle pad. Kazarian sent Elijah to the floor with a huracanrana.

Kazarian went to the floor and knocked beverage cans from a TNA sponsor off the broadcast table before tossing Elijah back in the ring (there’s also a bin filled with drinks next to the announcers). Kazarian got the strap from Elijah’s guitar and whipped him with it. Hannifan said the referee was allowing a lot of leniency as Kazarian gave Elijah several lashes.

Kazarian held Elijah’s arm while he went to the ropes, but Elijah grabbed him and tossed him to the mat. Kazarian came right back with a backstabber and a clothesline. Kazarian went for a springboard move, but Elijah caught him and powerbombed him for a two count. Elijah threw punches in the corner until the referee stepped in (whipping a man with a guitar strap is fine, but the referee draws the line at punches in a corner of the ring).

Elijah got the guitar strap and whipped Kazarian with it while the referee stood by. Elijah gave Kazarian several lashes and then tossed the strap to the floor. Elijah chokeslammed Kazarian and covered him for a two count. Kazarian went to the floor and grabbed the guitar, but Elijah cut him off. Kazarian put the guitar in the ring and then performed a slingshot cutter on top of the guitar, which led to a near fall.

Kazarian went for Fade to Black, but Elijah stuffed it. Elijah grabbed a piece of the broken guitar and wound up to hit Kazarian with it, but the referee took it away. Kazarian kicked Elijah in the balls while the referee was clearing the guitar piece from the ring, which led to Kazarian getting the three count…

Frankie Kazarian beat Elijah in 12:25.

Powell’s POV: The referee’s selective enforcement of the rules suggests he could have a real future in the NHL if he can skate. Anyway, the crowd was quiet early, but they got louder as the match went on. I’d say that this could lead to a strap match for Kazarian and Elijah, but I think they just had one.

The sponsored injury report listed the Hardys as injured, yet cleared. Mickie James and ODB were cleared. Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo suffered a black eye and a bloody nose during the locker room fight with Santino Marella, but he’s been cleared. Mike Santana and Eddie Edwards were both 100 percent going into the main event…

Backstage, Knockouts Champion Arianna Grace was walking with Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo. Grace said she was nervous because she didn’t have the Cobra sleeve. Stacks said she didn’t need a puppet when she had him and his plan. Stacks whispered the plan to Grace, who said she loved it…

The broadcast team spoke at ringside. Hannifan recalled Mustafa Ali allowing Special Agent 0 to “take care of the Moose problem” for The System, in exchange for Eddie Edwards considering him for a TNA World Championship match. Special Agent 0 made his entrance. Moose came out with Alisha Edwards, and Special Agent 0 dove over the top rope onto Moose before the opening bell…

3. Special Agent 0 vs. Moose. Once both wrestlers were in the ring, the referee checked on Moose, who told her to ring the bell.