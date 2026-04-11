Greektown Pro Wrestling results: Vetter’s review of Sam Holloway and “Special Agent Zero” Bill Collier vs. Joey Janela and Channing Decker, Eddie Kingston and Angel Ortiz vs. The League

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By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Greektown Pro Wrestling

April 10, 2026, in Toronto, Ontario, at 310 Danforth Ave.

Streamed on TrillerTV+

This is their usual venue, which is a small gym. The ring is lit okay, and the crowd was maybe 400. Joe Dombrowski and “Nug Nahrgang” provided commentary.

1. Bryce Hansen vs. Marcus Mathers. I like Bryce; he just won a title in Alpha 1 Wrestling, and the commentators noted he recently had a tour in NOAH. (With his curly reddish hair, I have compared him to Buddy Matthews in past reviews.) This is the Greektown debut for Mathers. They shook hands. The crowd was booing Mathers, and it appears it’s solely because he’s an American. Bryce twisted Mathers’ left arm, and they traded quick reversals on the mat and had a standoff at 2:30. Bryce hit some chops, and the crowd popped.

Marcus hit his mule kick to the jaw at 4:00, then a running Penalty Kick on the ring apron. On the floor, Mathers hit a Helluva Kick as Hansen was against the guardrails. In the ring, Marcus hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall at 5:30. He hit a suplex for a nearfall and was in charge. Bryce hit a suplex at 8:30, and they were both down. Bryce hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Mathers hit his corner fadeaway stunner and a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 11:00. Mathers hit some hard forearm strikes, but he missed an enzuigiri.

They traded hard blows, and Bryce hit an enzuigiri. Bryce hit some chops. Mathers hit his Ospreay-style hook kick to the jaw for a nearfall at 13:00. Bryce hit a left-arm clothesline and a powerbomb for a believable nearfall. This has been really sharp. Mathers hit a shotgun dropkick but Bryce hit a Pump Kick. They traded rollups for believable nearfalls, and the crowd was all over the ref. Mathers hit a kip-up stunner and his fisherman’s suplex for a believable nearfall. Marcus hit a top-rope 450 Splash for the pin! That will be tough to beat tonight.

Marcus Mathers defeated Bryce Hansen at 16:02.

2. Lady Frost vs. Nova. Joe (who, of course, works for MLW) noted that Frost immediately signed with MLW upon her AEW deal expiring. Nova is tall with long black hair (think Indi Hartwell in a few ways), and she wore mostly neon green. Dombrowski said she’s a full-time police officer and played college volleyball. Frost backed the taller Nova into a corner. Nova hit a dropkick that sent Frost to the floor to regroup at 1:30. In the ring, Nova hit a running crossbody block for a nearfall.

Frost hit some stomps and kept Nova grounded. She choked Nova in the ropes. Frost hit a twisting neckbreaker at 6:00. Nova hit a Pounce, then a German Suplex at 8:00. Frost hit her own German Suplex, and they were both down. Nova hit some spears into the corner, then a handspring-back-elbow into the corner and a bulldog for a nearfall at 9:30. Frost hit a top-rope twisting splash for a nearfall. Frost came off the top rope, but Nova awkwardly caught her, and they both collapsed at 11:30. Frost sat up, but she had a bloody nose. Frost snapped Nova’s neck and covered her for the pin. The blood was dripping, and Frost wiped some on her chest. (I’m doubtful that was the planned finish; I think they ended it because of the injury.)

Lady Frost defeated Nova at 12:13.

3. “The Production” Katie Arquette and Derek Dillinger vs. “The Hex” Marti Belle and Allysin Kay in a tornado tag match. No tags required. This is a rematch from the last show in February, and the Production won that one. Derek is pretty portly; he almost outweighs both opponents by himself. The Hex attacked from behind, and we’re underway. They low-bridged the top rope, and Derek flew to the floor. Marti hit a running Penalty Kick on Katie for a nearfall. Allysin rubbed her butt in Derek’s face in the corner.

Katie and Marti traded chops on the floor at 2:00. All four brawled on the floor. The Hex took turns chopping Derek. Marti shoved a slice of pizza down Derek’s throat at 4:30, and the crowd decided that was worthy of a “holy shit!” chant. Derek hit Kay over the head with a pizza box. That looked cartoonish. In the ring, Katie hit a forward Finlay Roll, then she gave Dillinger a monkey-flip so he landed on an opponent! Derek hit some chops on Allysin, then a sidewalk slam for a nearfall at 6:00. Katie hit a guillotine leg drop.

Derek stomped on Allysin’s groin, then hit a falling headbutt to the groin, and that earned a “you sick f—!” chant. Marti hit a running knee in the corner on Katie at 8:30, then she grabbed Derek’s nipples and twisted. The Hex hit stereo running knees on Derek for a nearfall. Derek clocked Marti with a punch, then he slapped Allysin. Kay hit Dillinger in the groin with a director’s clapboard, then the Hex struck Katie and pinned her. Okay action; the crowd loved this.

“The Hex” Marti Belle and Allysin Kay defeated “The Production” Katie Arquette and Derek Dillinger at 11:35.

4. Seleziya Sparkx (w/Karou) vs. Dani Mo. Sparkx shoved her, and they traded chops. Mo it a basement dropkick at 1:30, a guillotine leg drop, and a bodyslam. She did a handstand in the ropes-into-a-Vader Bomb for a nearfall. Nice! Sparkx hit running knees in the corner, and she was in charge. She choked Dani in the ropes. Dani fired up and hit some punches. Sparkx hit a running kick in the corner, and Dani fell to the floor. Seleziya dove, but Dani moved, so Karou caught her. Karou threw Seleziya onto Dani!

In the ring, they hit stereo clotheslines, and they were both down at 6:30. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Mo hit some kicks and a modified Code Red for a nearfall. Mo hit a Matt Hardy-style Side Effect, but Sparkx rolled to the floor at 8:30. She hit a running cannonball off the apron to the floor on Karou. She jumped back into the ring and got a nearfall. Seleziya hit a clothesline for a nearfall. Mo hit a powerbomb. Sparkx applied a crossface, but Mo reached the ropes at 11:00. Karou struck Dani in the throat! Sparkx immediately rolled her up for the cheap pin!

Seleziya Sparkx defeated Dani Mo at 11:15.

5. Puf, Luigi Primo, and Salsa King vs. Karou (w/Seleziya Sparkz), Jeffrey John, and Cheech. Primo is the pizza crust-spinning stereotypical Italian — he’s clearly a good juggler but a well-below-average wrestler. (To me, he’s the sort of guy who would entertain you just once; after that, you’ve seen his schtick and there’s nothing new there.) Puf is the 400+ pounder and always a babyface. Salsa King has been here for the last few shows; think Angel Garza with a heavy emphasis on dancing. Clearly, this is going to be all comedy.

Stalling and dancing at the bell — is anyone ever going to lock up? John and Salsa King finally touched at 1:30. Salsa King grabbed John’s arm and forced him to dance, then he hit a Samoan Drop. Karou entered at 3:30, so Puf also tagged in, and Puf shoved Karou, and they traded shoulder tackles. Puf took off his ‘Croc’ sandal and spanked Karou with it. Cheech tagged in at 7:00 to face Primo. The babyfaces took control and worked over Cheech.

Salsa King grabbed Jeffrey John and threatened to remove his babushka scarf. (Wouldn’t that be a heel thing to do?) Karou stomped on Salsa King, and Sparkx choked King in the ropes. Cheech tied up King’s legs, but Puf entered at 14:00 and put Cheech in a Camel Clutch. Primo tossed his pizza crust a few times while also punching Karou. Cheech again put Salsa King in a Figure Four. This match has been a chore to get through.

Puf finally got a hot tag at 17:30, and he hit some clotheslines. Primo got in and hit some kicks on Cheech, again while also simultaneously tossing his pizza crust. Everyone hit some kicks, and they were all down at 19:30. John choked Puf, who fell to the floor. Suddenly, we only had Primo and John in the ring, and Primo hit him with the pizza crust, then made a jackknife cover to pin Jeffrey. This could be edited down to a passable 12-minute match. No, I didn’t like this at all, but the crowd did, and that’s what matters.

Puf and Luigi Primo and Salsa King defeated Karou and Jeffrey John and Cheech at 21:25.

* Intermission went a full 31 minutes. That is just ridiculous.

6. “The League” Spencer Slade and Trent Gibson vs. Eddie Kingston and Angel Ortiz. Again, Slade wears amateur headgear, a la Josh Alexander, and he’s got a tremendous physique. The League came out first; they attacked as Eddie and Ortiz entered the ring, and we’re underway! Eddie hit some chops on each opponent, but then Slade hit a chop block, and Kingston fell to the floor. Ortiz hit a double clothesline, and he dove to the floor on Gibson at 1:30. In the ring, Slade hit a German Suplex on Ortiz and stomped on him.

Gibson hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall at 3:00, and the heels worked Angel over in their corner. Ortiz hit a snap suplex at 4:30, but he couldn’t make the tag. Slade stomped on Ortiz and tied him up on the mat. Kingston finally got a hot tag at 6:30, and he hit some clotheslines in opposite corners on each heel, then hit his rapid-fire chops on Gibson. Angel clotheslined both himself and Slade to the floor. Meanwhile, Gibson got a cricket bat; he swung, missed, and it ricocheted off the top rope and struck his own head! Eddie rolled up Gibson for the pin. Lame finish. A far shorter match than I expected, and Kingston was in it for less than two minutes.

Eddie Kingston and Angel Ortiz defeated “The League” Spencer Slade and Trent Gibson at 7:44.

7. B3cca vs. Jody Threat. International pop star B3cca (because of a storyline elsewhere) has regained the “3” in her name, and she sang “Hot Bod” on her way to the ring. (Dombrowski inaccurately said the title of this track.) Jody came out. B3cca offered to sing her new hit single (this was the one Joe thought she was singing!) Instead, B3cca hit a shotgun dropkick, and we’re underway! Jody hit an Exploder Suplex for a one-count at 1:00, and B3cca rolled to the floor to regroup. I see on Cagematch.net that B3cca is 2-0 in prior singles matches, but this is B3cca’s debut here.

They brawled to the floor and into the crowd. B3cca did the splits on a table (just to show she can do it?) Jody struck her with a flower bouquet. They returned to ringside, and B3cca threw her face-first into the ring post at 4:00, and they got back into the ring. They got up, and Jody hit a series of chops. B3cca hit a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Jody hit a top-rope crossbody block, and they were both down at 7:00. Jody hit running knees to the back of the head, then a German Suplex. Jody hit a running Liger Bomb for a nearfall.

B3cca ‘matrixed’ backwards to avoid a clothesline, and she hit a superkick and a springboard stunner for a nearfall. She tied a leg lock around Jody’s neck at 10:00. They traded rollups. B3cca hit a headscissors out of the corner, then a tornado DDT for a nearfall, and she was visibly frustrated she didn’t win there. B3cca hit a top-rope missile dropkick as Jody was in the ropes. B3cca missed a “World Tour” 450 Splash. Jody immediately hit a spear, then her F5 faceplant for the pin. I liked that.

Jody Threat defeated B3cca at 12:48.

8. Sam Holloway and “Special Agent Zero” Bill Collier vs. Joey Janela and Channing Decker. Joey has the Greektown Cup, and Decker had his Greektown Title, but of course, neither was on the line in this one. I’ve noted before that with his curly, dark hair, Decker makes me think of Joey Ryan. Janela charged at Holloway, but he ricocheted off and fell to the mat. Both teams are tagging for the first time. Decker got in and twisted Sam’s left arm. Joey and Decker hit stereo dropkicks at 2:30. Sam hit some punches and pushed Decker into the heel corner, where they worked Channing over.

Channing hit a guillotine leg drop on Holloway at 5:30. Joey backed Sam into a corner and hit some chops. Sam hit a sidewalk slam on Janela for a nearfall at 7:00. Collier hit some chops as the heels now worked over Joey. Collier hit a Gorilla Press at 9:00. Sam hit a springboard elbow drop. Collier caught Joey on a crossbody block, and he hit a fallaway slam at 10:30. He hit a leaping guillotine leg drop for a nearfall and was frustrated he didn’t win. Collier hit another suplex, but he missed a splash in the corner at 13:30.

Joey finally hit a top-rope moonsault press onto his standing opponents. Channing got the hot tag and clotheslined Sam. He finally dropped Sam on a third clothesline. Channing hit a top-rope crossbody block onto both guys, then a DDT on Collier for a nearfall at 15:30. Collier hit a Sabin-style Cradle Shock on Janela for a nearfall. Decker crotched Sam on the top rope and shook the rope repeatedly. The babyfaces hit a team suplex on Holloway. Collier hit a double clothesline at 18:00. Collier dove to the floor, but he struck Sam!

Joey and Decker hit stereo dives to the floor, and they were fired up. In the ring, Joey hit a Dragon Suplex on Collier, then a running stunner on Holloway for a nearfall at 19:30. Sam hit a Mafia Kick. Decker hit a Samoan Drop on Holloway, and suddenly all four were down. They all got up and traded forearm strikes. Sam accidentally hit a Mafia Kick on the ref! Decker hit a Lungblower to Collier’s chest. Joey and Decker hit a team powerbomb on Holloway for a visual pin at 23:00, but we had no ref!

Slade and Gibson ran into the ring and attacked Decker and Janela. Ortiz and Kingston ran in for the save, and they chased off Slade and Gibson. Joey got up but accidentally hit Eddie! He tried to apologize, but Eddie jumped on Joey and repeatedly punched him! Ortiz and Decker began brawling! Holloway crawled over and covered Decker for the pin! “It was a misunderstanding!” Dombrowski said. “He never expected Eddie Kingston to be helping him out.” Ortiz and Kingston continued to brawl with Joey and Decker.

Sam Holloway and “Special Agent Zero” Bill Collier defeated Joey Janela and Channing Decker at 24:47.

* Nug left commentary, and he waved more guys to the ring to break up this fight. He got on the mic, and he made a match on the spot that Janela and Decker would face Ortiz and Kingston at the next show on May 29 … in a steel cage!

Final Thoughts: Yes, nothing on this show came close to touching Mathers-Hansen for match of the night. The show opened on a high note. Mathers is really sharp, but Bryce has been impressing me on shows over the past year or so, and I’m not surprised it was that good. I was thoroughly entertained by B3cca-Threat, and that takes second. The main event was decent and took third. I liked how this was booked, as Eddie and Ortiz didn’t turn heel — it was a misunderstanding that led to this brawl with Janela and Decker.

The other two women’s matches were decent. I’ve always liked Dani Mo, and that was good action with Sparkz. Lady Frost faced a clearly greener opponent in Nova, who clearly wasn’t as smooth in the ring, and unfortunately, it ended in that busted, bloody nose. I admittedly didn’t care for much else here, though. Dillinger is a big, strong guy, and it’s hard to buy him actually getting beaten up by the Hex.

That comedy six-man tag… I had almost nothing to write between the seven-minute mark and the 14-minute mark… because nothing happened. The reality is, Salsa King had to carry that match for his team, because Puf is too big and unhealthy, and Luigi is more of a juggler than a wrestler. So, the heels did some basic beatdown moves that got a bit repetitive. I don’t know who thought letting that go 21 minutes was a good idea. Likewise… how did Ortiz and Eddie go less than nine minutes? I wouldn’t say an Eddie Kingston match was bad… but this sure was … underwhelming. But the pluses outweigh the minuses.