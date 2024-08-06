Dreamwave Wrestling “Uprising: Women’s Athletes 3” results (8/2): Vetter’s review of Maggie Lee vs. Megan Bayne for the Dreamwave Women’s Title, Rebecca J Scott vs. Hyan for the Uprising Alternative Title

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

Dreamwave Pro Wrestling “Uprising: Women’s Athletes 3”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

August 2, 2024 in La Salle, Illinois at the KOC Hall

LaSalle is about one hour’s drive west of Chicago. Joe Dombowski and Kyle Fields provided commentary. I really like this venue. It’s small so this sellout of perhaps 350 makes this room packed. Lights are on, which I prefer.

* This show is missing some top names, as Masha Slamovich is in TNA, Zayda Steel is in Japan, and both Brittnie Brooks and Gabby Forza are battling knee injuries. Also, a death in the family has meant Kylie Alexa and Kenzie Paige are off weekend shows.

* Val Capone was in the ring to do introductions.

1. Kylie Rae defeated Brooke Havok at 10:28. A nice pop for Chicago’s Kylie. I’ve seen Brooke (think Ruby Soho-style goth gear) several times, and they appear to be roughly the same height and weight. Basic reversals and a feeling-out process early on. Dombrowski noted that Havok recently returned from Japan, where she competed for Marvelous and NOAH. Brooke took charge early and hit a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall at 7:00. Kylie hit a Buzzsaw Kick to the forehead for a nearfall. Havok hit a pumphandle back suplex for a nearfall. Havok missed a Swanton Bomb. Kylie went for her Fujiwara Armbar. They traded rollups, and Kylie got a Crucifix rollup for the pin. Decent action. Brooke refused a post-match handshake, and that surprised the commentary team.

2. Ivy Malibu defeated Aminah Belmont at 7:30. I’ve only seen Ivy once or twice (think former TNA wrestler Taylor Wilde) as she’s white, blonde with hair past her butt, really short and athletic. I’ve seen Belmont a few times in the Chicago area indies; she’s Black, wears a schoolgirl outfit, and she jawed at the fans. Dombrowski stressed that Belmont is from the “Belmont Estates” and her family has money. They took turns playing to the crowd, but then Belmont attacked from behind.

Ivy hit a bodyslam for a nearfall at 2:00, and she did the splits legdrop onto Belmont’s chest for a nearfall. Belmont kicked at Ivy’s left elbow. Ivy hit a running axe kick to the back at 5:30. Aminah applied a Border City Stretch. Ivy hit a leaping DDT for a believable nearfall. Aminah tied her up in the corner and cranked on the damaged arm. Ivy hit an X-Factor faceplant for the pin out of nowhere. Both are still fairly green but I liked the athleticism and energy.

3. J-Rod defeated Janai Kai and Shazza McKenzie in a three-way at 6:22. J-Rod is tall with dark curly hair and incredibly athletic and Dombrowski raved about her being a ‘physical specimen.’ Kai hit a Northern Lights Suplex on Shazza, then a stiff kick to her spine. Shazza hit a stunner in the ropes on J-Rod. Shazza hit a back suplex on Kai at 2:30, then a running boot in the corner. J-Rod hit some forearms, and she dropped Shazza snake-eyes on the top rope, then hit a Mafia Kick on Shazza.

Kai and J-Rod traded forearm strikes. They hit blows and all three were down at 5:00 and the crowd chanted “Women’s wrestling!” J-Rod nailed a spinebuster on Janai. Shazza hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall. Kai hit a roundhouse kick to Shazza’s head, then a snap suplex. J-Rod nailed a spear to pin Shazza. That was way too short; these are three really talented performers.

4. Briar Hale and Sage Hale defeated Airica Demia and Alejandra Quintanilla at 9:18. I’ve seen the Hale twins here before and their look is comparable to Ronda Rousey. Airica has recently appeared in AEW/ROH and in Wrestling Open; she has a splash of lime green in her hair and I believe she is still just 19. I am fairly certain I haven’t seen El Salvador native Alejandra before. The twins are NOT wearing identical gear; one has some fishnets covering her stomach. (Why ruin your twin magic advantage?) Airica opened for her team. The babyfaces worked over a twin in their corner.

The twins got Demia in their corner and worked her over. Alejandra got in but the twins worked her over too. Dombrowski was openly guessing which one was which. Alejandra hit a heel hook kick to the jaw at 6:30, then a 619. She hit a summersault senton, then a kick to the side of the face. Airica got the hot tag and she beat up both Hales. She did a wind-up strike. One of the twins hit a Code Red to pin Quintinallia. Decent action.

5. Rebecca J. Scott defeated Hyan to retain the Uprising Alternative Title at 9:42. The blonde Rebecca was a surprise winner (in my eyes anyway!) of this belt at a past Uprising show. They said she debuted right as the pandemic began so she’s still quite new, too. Texas-based Hyan is routinely booked all over the nation. An intense lockup and feeling-out process. Rebecca hit a running knee for a nearfall at 1:30. Hyan dropped her stomach-first on the top rope, then she hit a Mafia Kick and Hyan took over. Hyan hit a back suplex for a nearfall.

Hyan tied RJS in an upside-down Octopus at 4:00. RJS hit a Code Red for a nearfall. Hyan hit a backbreaker over her knee, then a powerbomb for a nearfall. Rebeccas fired up and hit some punches. Hyan charged and hit shoulder-first in the corner at 8:30. Rebecca nailed a Crucifix Driver for a believable nearfall, then the Stomp for the pin. Good action.

6. Sierra defeated Ashlyn Alexander (w/heel male manager) at 7:34. Ashlyn is similar in size and looks to Piper Niven. They tied up and they traded shoulder tackles with neither woman going down. Sierra finally dropped her with a shoulder tackle and she hit a senton for a nearfall. Ashlyn hit a basement dropkick at 3:00, then a running crossbody block on a seated Ashlyn for a nearfall. Sierra hit a running double knees into the corner and a basement dropkick. Ashlyn hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. This has been really hard-hitting. Ashlyn hit a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall. The heel manager got in the ring! Ashlyn accidentally splashed him. Sierra hit a superkick on Ashlyn and locked in a sleeper/submission hold, and Ashlyn tapped out. Really strong action until the run-in finish.

7. Emily Jaye defeated Nixi XS at 7:14. Nixi wore a scarf and is a fashionista. Jaye is the babyface and she has long, straight black hair and she’s so lanky I’m comparing her to Indi Hartwell. Nixi slapped her to begin the action, and she tied up Jaye on the mat. She hit a running double knees for a nearfall at 3:00. Emily hit a huracanrana out of the corner and some clotheslines, then an enzuigiri and a running knee in the corner. Emily hit a stunner for the pin. Passable; both are clearly still learning, which the commentators talked about during the match.

8. Shelly Benson defeated Alice Crowley at 8:14. Crowley wore her leather jacket; she’s like a female version of Sami Callihan. Joe said she is 21 but has been wrestling since she was 15. Crowley attacked from behind and they brawled to the floor. In the ring, Shelly hit some clotheslines at 2:30 that Alice no-sold. Crowley hit a clothesline for a nearfall. She hit a twisting uranage for a nearfall at 7:00. Benson hit an Unprettier for a faceplant. Merely okay; this shouldn’t have been saved for the semi-main event.

9. Maggie Lee defeated Megan Bayne to retain the Dreamwave Women’s Title at 14:37. Lee came out first and she got some pyro! I will reiterate she is a tall redhead and former volleyball player. Megan has the eyepatch over her right eye, still selling an attack from Mance Warner in GCW. (I personally love that she is selling this ‘injury’ across multiple promotions.) They stood nose to nose at the bell (they are both listed online at 5’11”.) They traded slaps, and Megan hit a bodyslam at 1:30, then a release overhead suplex. Lee hit a senton and a basement dropkick. They went to the apron and traded chops, and Maggie hit a snap suplex, with them both crashing to the floor at 4:00.

In the ring, Maggie hit a handspring-back-elbow in the corner, then a stomp to the chest as Megan was tied in the ropes and got a nearfall at 6:00. They traded forearm strikes. Maggie hit a Mafia Kick; Megan hit one, then a T-Bone Suplex, then another, then a clothesline for a nearfall at 8:30. She hit a German Suplex. Maggie hit a superkick to the jaw and a Helluva Kick. Maggie hit a Blockbuster for a nearfall at 10:00 and they were both down. Bayne hit a German Suplex off the ropes for a nearfall.

They sat up cross-legged and traded slaps to the face, then got to their feet and kept trading blows. Maggie hit a release German Suplex but Bayne popped up and she hit a flying clothesline for a nearfall, as Maggie grabbed the ropes at 14:00. Megan nailed her Tombstone Piledriver, but someone grabbed the ref’s foot. We can’t see who the person in the hoodie is. Maggie immediately rolled up Bayne with a handful of tights for the pin.

* The woman pulled down the hoodie and it’s Missa Kate! Kate and Maggie stomped on Bayne. It bought out Rebecca J. Scott for the save. A guy walked out of the back and made a tag team match for these four on Saturday’s show!

Final Thoughts: A very good main event that takes best match of the show. Bayne is so athletic, so muscular, and has such a presence to her. If AEW truly passed on her, I hope she gets a good look from TNA, or possibly NXT. I’ll go with Hyan-Rebecca J. Scott for second and Shazza’s three-way for third, even though it was too short. The Hale twins looked good, and Sierra-Ashlyn topped my expectations.