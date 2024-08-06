WWE Raw rating: SummerSlam fallout edition on Syfy

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.73 million viewers for Syfy Network, according to Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com. Viewership was up from last week’s 1.412 million average. Raw delivered a 0.62 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from last week’s 0.51 rating.

Powell’s POV: Raw delivered big increases coming out of SummerSlam considering the show aired on Syfy rather than USA Network. The show will return to USA next week following the conclusion of the Olympics. One year earlier, the August 7, 2023 edition of Raw delivered 1.888 million viewers and a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the SummerSlam fallout edition.