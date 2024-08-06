NXT TV results (8/6): Moore’s review of Great American Bash night two with Ethan Page vs. Oro Mensah for the NXT Title, Kelani Jordan vs. Tatum Paxley for the NXT Women’s North American Title

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV “Great American Bash Night Two”

Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center

Aired live August 6, 2024 on Syfy Network

[Hour One] The show started off with a Hank Walker and Tank Ledger Vlog video which led to highlights from Great American Bash Night 1…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

Entrances for the opening match took place…

1. “The Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne vs. Trick Williams.