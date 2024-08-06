What's happening...

NXT TV results (8/6): Moore’s review of Great American Bash night two with Ethan Page vs. Oro Mensah for the NXT Title, Kelani Jordan vs. Tatum Paxley for the NXT Women’s North American Title

August 6, 2024

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER NXT TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

NXT TV “Great American Bash Night Two”
Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center
Aired live August 6, 2024 on Syfy Network

[Hour One] The show started off with a Hank Walker and Tank Ledger Vlog video which led to highlights from Great American Bash Night 1…

Vic Joseph and Booker T were on commentary. Mike Rome was the ring announcer…

Entrances for the opening match took place…

1. “The Bruiserweight” Pete Dunne vs. Trick Williams.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.