Bob Armstrong dead at age 80

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

“Bullet” Bob Armstrong (Joseph James) died on Wednesday at age 80. His sons announced the news via social media. The cause of death was not disclosed, though it was revealed earlier this year that Armstrong was battling bone cancer. Armstrong was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011. WWE acknowledged his death in a story at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: Brian James, Scott Armstrong, Steve Armstrong, and the late Brad Armstrong followed their father into the pro wrestling business. My condolences to the entire Armstrong/James family on their loss.

It is with a very heavy heart we announce the passing of our Father and @WWE Hall of Famer “Bullet” Bob Armstrong. Information regarding funeral arrangements will come at a later date. — Scott Armstrong (@WWEArmstrong) August 28, 2020

It is with a very heavy heart we announce the passing of our Father and @WWE Hall of Famer “Bullet” Bob Armstrong. Information regarding funeral arrangements will come at a later date. — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) August 28, 2020



