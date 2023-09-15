The Rock was “locked” to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39, open to having the match at WrestleMania 40 (video included)

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed that he was close to facing Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 39. Rock spoke about the proposed match during an appearance on Friday’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show on ESPN.

Rock said the planned match with Reigns at WrestleMania 39 “was locked.” He said that in the beginning of 2022, WWE executive Nick Khan brought him and Vince McMahon together in Los Angeles. Rock said the three of them shook hands, hugged, and agreed to do the match.

Rock said he wanted WrestleMania to be the beginning of something bigger. “We got really, really close, but we couldn’t actually nail what that thing was, so we decided to put our pencils down.” Rock mentioned the merger of WWE and UFC, as well as WrestleMania 40 being in Philadelphia. Rock said he’s “open” to doing the match, but he wants to give the fans something incredible and unprecedented. He also said he wants the WWE wrestlers to be part of something that puts them in position to be part of the change and new era in pro wrestling.

Powell’s POV: The video of Rock’s appearance is available below and begins at the one hour and twenty minute mark. It’s a loaded show with Deion Sanders and Aaron Rodgers both appearing as guests in addition to Rock.

Rock appeared in-person on the McAfee show, which was broadcast from Boulder, Colorado in advance of tomorrow night’s Colorado vs. Colorado State college football game. Meanwhile, tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown is being held 40 minutes away tonight in Denver. While I have no idea whether it will happen, Rock appearing on the first edition of Smackdown under TKO ownership would make for one hell of a surprise to kick off the new era. Thanks to Dot Net reader Jeffrey Peter for his help with this story.