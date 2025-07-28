What's happening...

Drew McIntyre not allowed to board a flight back to the United States

July 28, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Drew McIntyre was stuck in England on Sunday. The WWE star was not allowed to board a flight back to the United States. McIntyre stated in a social media video (see below) that he didn’t have his U.S. passport, so he was denied, even though the person at the gate recognized him and he had photos of his U.S. passport.

Powell’s POV: Although McIntyre teased the possibility of missing SummerSlam, one can only assume that the situation will be resolved quickly, either by TKO using their connections or by having someone make the trip to England to bring McIntyre his proper passport. On a site note, I love that McIntyre told a legitimate story and then blamed it all on Jelly Roll at the end.

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Tom July 28, 2025 @ 11:57 am

    HOLY COW!
    lol

    Reply

