WWE Raw preview: The brand’s SummerSlam go-home show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Finn Balor and JD McDonagh vs. Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro for the World Tag Team Titles

-Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed

-Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Stephanie Vaquer, and Nikki Bella vs. Naomi, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven, and Alba Fyre

-Roman Reigns appears

-World Heavyweight Champion Gunther and CM Punk appear prior to their title match at SummerSlam

Powell's POV: Raw will be live from Detroit, Michigan, at Little Caesars Arena.