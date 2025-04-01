What's happening...

WWE Smackdown rating for the Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins contract signing for WrestleMania 41

April 1, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with an average of 1.35 million viewers for USA Network, according to ProgrammingInsider.com. The number was down compared to the previous episode’s 1.459 million viewership average.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown finished with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up compared to the previous week’s 0.39 rating. One year earlier, the March 29, 2024 edition of Smackdown on Fox produced 2.201 million viewers and a 0.60 rating for the penultimate edition before WrestleMania XL.

