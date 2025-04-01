WWE Raw preview: The lineup for Monday’s penultimate episode before WrestleMania 41

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

– Lyra Valkyria vs. Bayley for the Women’s Intercontinental Championship

-Seth Rollins returns

-El Grande Americano in action

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live on Monday from Minneapolis, Minnesota at Target Center. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams on Netflix at 7CT/8ET (I already miss the early UK start times). My weekly same night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).