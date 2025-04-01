NXT in Orlando (reports needed), last week’s NXT TV grade, Randy Orton, Jesse Sorensen, Logan Paul, Stanislaus Zbyszko

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT will air live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Shawn Spears vs. Ricky Saints for the NXT North American Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from the NXT events in Orlando. If you go to the shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-I gave last week’s NXT television show a C grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Randy Orton is 45.

-Jesse Sorensen is 36.

-Logan Paul is 30.

-Stanislaus Zbyszko (Jan Stanisław Cyganiewicz) was born on April 1, 1879. He died on September 23, 1967.