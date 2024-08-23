WWE Friday Night Smackdown preview: Two title matches set for tonight’s Fox show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown.

-Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the WWE Tag Team Titles

-LA Knight vs. Santos Escobar for the U.S. Championship

-Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill, and Naomi vs. Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, and Blair Davenport

Powell’s POV: Smackdown will be live from Washington, D.C. at Capital One Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his weekly live review of Smackdown as the show airs Fridays on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).