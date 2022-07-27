What's happening...

WWE “postpones” a SummerSlam match

July 27, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced that the Seth Rollins vs. Riddle match scheduled for SummerSlam has been postponed. The company stated that Riddle suffered a stinger when he was attacked by Rollins on Monday’s Raw and has been medically disqualified. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: The Rollins attack on Raw was fairly vicious, but I didn’t think of it as an injury angle at the time even though that’s obviously what it turned out to be. There’s no word yet as to whether Rollins will have another opponent on Saturday or if he’s simply off the card. For what it’s worth, I can’t rule out the possibility of an angle taking place on Smackdown that leads to the match rejoining the SummerSlam lineup.

