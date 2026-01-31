AEW Collision lineup: Tommaso Ciampa challenges for the TNT Title on tonight’s live show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s AEW Collision.

-Mark Briscoe vs. Tommaso Ciampa for the TNT Title

-Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron vs. Julia Hart and Skye Blue for the AEW Women’s Tag Team Titles

-Darby Allin vs. Clark Connors

-Zachary Wentz and Dezmond Xavier vs. Lio Rush and Action Andretti

Powell’s POV: A hot main event and a nice lineup overall, especially by Collision standards. Collision will be live tonight from Arlington, Texas, at Esports Stadium Arlington and will be simulcast on TNT and HBO Max at 7CT/8ET. Chris McNeil’s review will be available late Saturday night. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).