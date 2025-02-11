WWE Raw preview: The card for Monday’s Netflix show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match

-Roxanne Perez vs. Raquel Rodriguez in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match

-AJ Styles vs. Dominik Mysterio

-Penta vs. Pete Dunne

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live on Monday from Charlotte, North Carolina at Spectrum Center. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).