Dot Net anniversary, NXT TV, AEW Dynamite taping in Austin (reports needed), last week’s NXT TV grade, Ken Shamrock, Hernandez

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-ProWrestling.net launched on February 11, 2008. I am so grateful for the hard work of the amazing Dot Net staff members past and present. I am also thankful for everyone who frequents this website, and a big tip of the cap to our amazing Dot Net Members and Patreon patrons. Seventeen years and counting thanks to all of you.

-NXT will air live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show includes Tony D’Angelo vs. Ridge Holland in a Cage Match for the NXT North American Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite will be taped on tonight in Austin, Texas at HEB Center. We are looking for reports from tonight’s taping. If you are going to the show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-I gave last week’s NXT show a B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Ken Shamrock is 60

-Shawn Hernandez is 51.