AEW Dynamite on-site report: Jesus and Scooby Doo form a tag team, notes on the AEW live experience, crowd size, and biggest pop of the night

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net reader Chris Blanton attended the AEW Dynamite event in Austin, Texas at HEB Center and sent the following report.

The HEB Center holds about 9,000. I’d say there were a good 7,500 or so there, just guessing. It was pretty full.

They taped one Dark match before Dynamite and two afterward. After Dark, Cody Came to the ring and gave away some merch and then Justin Roberts’ tie. There was a joke about not knowing if the crowd wanted the tie, but Bryan Danielson probably did.

There was a guy dressed as Jesus on one side of the ring and another dressed as Scooby Doo (I swear I’m not making this up). Cody suggested a tag match between Jesus and Scooby vs. QT Marshall and Brandon Cutler, with Dustin Rhodes as the special guest ref. When the bell rang, the Young Bucks (who were also in the ring) superkicked Cutler and Marshall, then Jesus and Scooby made the cover for the win. The guy next to me was high as a kite, so who knows what was going through his head.

Cody thanked everybody and sent the crowd home happy.

This was my first live AEW show and I was very impressed. The show started at 6:30 on the dot and ended about 9:45, but it didn’t seem like a marathon show like WWE does at times. You never knew when they cut to commercial.

Orange Cassidy got the biggest pop of the night, and MJF is somebody the crowd loves to hate. He has it figured out.

The HEB center is the perfect size for a wrestling show like this. Great building. Overall a 9/10.

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, ROH, Impact Wrestling, MLW, the NWA, Evolve, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report on your experience (along with non-televised match results) to dotnetjason@gmail.com



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Justin Credible returning to discuss playing comedy clubs with Sandman and Shane Douglas on "The Whole F'n Truth Tour", the status of the "Credible" documentary, reviewing AEW Dynamite with Vince Russo, and much more...

