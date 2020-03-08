WWE Elimination Chamber results: Powell’s live review of Shayna Baszler vs. Asuka vs. Ruby Riott vs. Liv Morgan vs. Sarah Logan vs. Natalya in an Elimination Chamber match for a shot at the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 36, Smackdown Tag Title Elimination Chamber match

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS WWE PPV Reports

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Elimination Chamber

Aired live March 8, 2020 live on WWE Network and pay-per-view

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center

Kickoff Show result: The Viking Raiders beat Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins…

A video package opened the main card… Pyro shot off on the stage…

1. Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak. The Smackdown broadcast team of Michael Cole and Corey Graves called the match, and Greg Hamilton was the ring announcer. The Spanish and German broadcast teams checked in prior to the opening bell. There was some nice mat work early with both men countering and escaping holds.

Gulak had Bryan’s leg while both men were lying on the mat. They took turns kicking one another. Gulak came up with a cut below his left eye. Bryan rolled to ringside and showed a bit of frustration. Bryan returned to the ring and tried to put Gulak in a surfboard, but Gulak countered out and applied the surfboard. Graves said Bryan was facing a mirror image of himself. Bryan escaped the hold and delivered a big kick to the back of one of Gulak’s legs.

At 8:25, Bryan suplexed Gulak over the top rope rope. Gulak held on and both men tumbled to ringside. Bryan’s back had a few scrapes on it. Back in the ring, Bryan threw a couple of kicks. Gulak performed a Saito suplex. Bryan held the back of his head. Gulak covered him for a two count. Cole recalled Bryan having a match stopped because of what turned out to be a serious neck injury.

Bryan rolled Gulak into a pin for a two count. Bryan performed a dragon suplex for a near fall. Gulak came back with a German suplex for a two count. Gulak performed a wicked release German suplex in which he tossed Bryan across the ring. Gulak covered Bryan for two. Bryan rolled to ringside while the broadcast team recapped the slow motion replay.

Bryan scrambled to get back to the ring at the referee’s nine count and was immediately covered by Gulak for a two count. Bryan rallied with a running elbow. Bryan put Gulak in the corner and threw a series of kicks at him. Bryan tried to stand over Gulak on the ropes, but Gulak slipped out and Bryan was crotched on the top rope. Gulak performed a reverse suplex style move from the ropes and then applied the Dragon Sleeper.

Gulak released the hold and threw a series of elbows at Bryan. Gulak tried to reapply the hold, but Bryan rolled him into a Yes Lock. Bryan wrenched on the neck. Gulak went out and the referee called for the bell.

Daniel Bryan defeated Drew Gulak in 14:20.

After the match, Bryan held the back of his head, then shot a bewildered look at Gulak and pointed at him. Bryan got to his feet and stumbled, then went to the ropes and led the crowd in Yes chants. Cole said you just need to look at Bryan’s beaten, bruised, and bloodied body to know that he was in a fight. Once Gulak got to his feet, Bryan pointed at him and led another round of Yes chants, then saluted Gulak before leaving…

Powell’s POV: More of this, please. Well, maybe not some of the wicked suplexes, but I’ll take more of the mat based, physical style. Bryan did wonders for Gulak and I’m anxious to see what this leads to. Here’s hoping the followup is strong and it’s not right back to comedic PowerPoint presentations for Gulak.

Backstage, Kayla Braxton ran through the rules of the Raw Tag Title match that will be held inside the Elimination Chamber. She introduced Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler while noting that their pod will open last given that they earned final entry via the gauntlet match on Smackdown. Roode said it will be glorious when they win the tag titles. Ziggler said they don’t need luck and they know the entire world will be watching the match because of them. He gave a shoutout “to my babe” Mandy Rose.

2. Andrade (w/Zelina Vega) vs. Humberto Carrillo for the U.S. Championship. The Raw broadcast team of Tom Phillips, Jerry Lawlor, and Byron Saxton was on the call, and Mike Rome was the ring announcer. The bell rang and then Andrade immediately tagged Carrillo with a spinning back elbow for a near fall.

At 4:20, Andrade tossed Carrillo to ringside and then followed him to the floor. Andrade tried to pull up a portion of the ringside mats. Carrillo cut him off, but Andrade ran him back first into the ring post. Andrade whipped Carrillo into the barricade by the timekeepers area. Back inside the ring, Andrade kicked the left shoulder of Carrillo and then applied a hold.

At 6:50, Carrillo dumped a charging Andrade over the top rope to the floor. Andrade returned to the ring and ate a jawbreaker. Carrillo threw a nice spinning kick and then performed a backbreaker followed by a springboard kick. Andrade avoided a standing moonsault and then slammed Carrillo into the corner.

A short time later, both men fought onto the top rope where Carrillo performed a super huracanrana, which led to a near fall. Carrillo went for his moonsault and landed on his feet when Andrade moved. Andrade tossed Carrillo into the corner and then hit him with double knees, which resulted in another two count.

Vega pulled one of the ringside mats back to expose part of the concrete. Andrade tossed Carrillo to ringside and went for his Hammerlock DDT, but Carrillo escaped and backdropped Andrade. Carrillo performed a flip dive onto Andrade. Back inside the ring, there was a series of pin attempts for both men that was capped off with Andrade holding the tights and getting the pin…

Andrade defeated Humberto Carrillo in 12:20 to retain the U.S. Championship.

Powell’s POV: A nice match with a finish that gives Carrillo an out for losing. That said, there’s only so many times he can come up short in these U.S. Title matches before fans will give up on him.

AJ Styles was interviewed by Charly Caruso on the backstage interview set and asked him about the No DQ stipulation. Styles spoke about how he feels bad for Black because he’s a dark loner. Styles added that Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will be in his corner. Caruso asked if it will be a fair match. Styles said it’s not fair because Black will be in the ring with him. Styles said that if anyone will get disqualified it will be him. Styles asked if he said that right, then walked away laughing…

A WrestleMania ad aired. We are 28 days away… Cole noted that we are four weeks away from WrestleMania streaming live on WWE Network… The Elimination Chamber structure lowered around the ring. Hamilton read through the rules of the match and then the ring entrances took place…

3. The Miz and John Morrison vs. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. “New Day” Big E and Kofi Kingston vs. “Heavy Machinery” Otis and Tucker vs. “Lucha House Party” Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler in an Elimination Chamber match for the Smackdown Tag Titles. Cole and Graves were on commentary. Cole said the odds of Miz and Morrison returning were not very likely. Big E and Kingston and The Usos started the match. New Day had paint by numbers themed gear. Kingston slipped while trying to leap from the ropes onto one of the Usos.

The countdown clock began and Dorado and Metalik entered the match around 3:30. The LHP duo hit a series of moonsaults on Jimmy Uso and went for the pin, but Jey broke it up. Big E tossed both LHP members over the top rope on onto the area of the Chamber structure between the ropes and steel mesh. There was a crazh spot with Dorado being launched into the steel. It looked like he was supposed to catch himself with his hands and failed. But Dorado hooked his feet instead and managed to climb onto the top of one of the pods in an impressive moment. Dorado dove onto both Usos, then Metalik leapt off the same pod onto both New Day members at 7:45.

The fourth entrants were Miz and Morrison at 8:10. That meant that Heavy Machinery would be next, as Roode and Ziggler earned final entry by winning the gauntlet match on Smackdown. Cole listed the attendance at 14,853. New Day hit a nice double team move on Miz and had him pinned, but Morrison broke it up.

The fifth entrants were Heavy Machinery at 14:10. They sandwiched the Usos against the steel mesh wish a series of splashes. They also performed a splash sandwich on Big E in the middle of the ring. Otis performed the Caterpillar on E, then Tucker piled on for a pin that was broken up by the other teams. Some of the wrestlers started looking up, then Dorado swung from the fencing near the top of the cage and into a shooting star press on the pile below. Heavy Machinery hit their Compactor on Metalik and got the pin.

Lucha House Party was eliminated by Heavy Machinery in 17:15.

The final entrants were Roode and Ziggler at 18:10. Ziggler climbed onto the top of a pod to avoid Otis, but he didn’t see Tucker climb up the other side. Tucker slammed Ziggler’s face into the side of the Chamber, then tossed him at Otis, who oddly just dropped him onto the top rope. Tucker flipped off the top of the pod onto a group of wrestlers below.

Otis was the answer to the question of which wrestler would break the pod glass his year. He charged Ziggler, who moved, and Otis crashed through both glass sides of the pod and fell to ringside. A “this is awesome” chant started and faded while trainers tended to Otis. “Otis, get up,” Tucker yelled.

Tucker turned and pointed at Roode and Ziggler, then worked them over with punches until Ziggler cut him off with a kick. Ziggler caught Tucker with a superkick, then Roode hit him with a Glorious DDT. Roode and Ziggler both covered Tucker and pinned him. Otis was helped to the back by Tucker while Roode and Ziggler taunted them from the ring.

Heavy Machinery were eliminated by Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler in 23:45.

Ziggler turned into Trouble in Paradise. Big E hit the Big ending on Roode. The Usos splashed Roode and Ziggler and pinned them simultaneously. Fans sang the goodbye song to Roode and Ziggler.

Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler were eliminated by The Usos in 25:15.

New Day and The Usos stood side by side and then went after Miz and Morrison. Once they were cleared from the ring, the Usos and New Day went at one another. Kingston went to the top of a pod and tried to drive at Jeyimmy(?), who moved, causing Kingston to crash onto the mat. Miz and Morrison rushed into the ring and pinned Kingston to eliminate New Day.

New Day were eliminated by The Miz and John Morrison in 29:05.

The final teams were Miz and Morrison and The Usos. There was a double pin with both teams coming close to getting the pin, but both opponents kicked out. Cole wondered what would have happened had there been a pin. A short time later, Miz hit Jimmy with a Skull Crushing Finale for a two count. Miz immediately applied a figure four and then pulled the ropes for leverage.

Morrison dumped Jey outside the ring, then performed Starship Pain. Jey returned and rolle dup Morison for a two count. Jey threw superkicks at Miz and Morrison and got another near fall. Moments later, Miz covered one of the Usos and used the ropes for leverage while Morrison dove over the top rope into a simultaneous pin for the win…

The Miz and John Morrison eliminated The Usos to win the Elimination Chamber match in 32:55.

Powell’s POV: There were some cool moments in this Chamber match, but those big move moments were more memorable than the actual match. The outcome felt predictable since Miz and Morrison won the tag titles recently. Given how little this show has going for it, can anyone explain why they didn’t save that tag title change for tonight?

A WWE Network ad aired… Phillips hyped the return of Steve Austin for the March 16 edition of Raw… Asuka and Kairi Sane were shown backstage…

Caruso interviewed Natalya on the backstage interview set and asked her for an update on Beth Phoenix. Natalya said Phoenix is one of the toughest women’s she’s ever known and will get through this, but she can’t say the same for Randy Orton once Edge gets his hands on him. Natalya said Beth and Edge are family to her, and family is everything to her. Natalya said that since Phoenix couldn’t be in the Chamber, she will unleash her legacy “because I was born to do this”…

4. AJ Styles (w/Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson) vs. Aleister Black in a No DQ match. The Raw broadcast team was on the call. Black jumped out to the early advantage with some kicks. Gallows distracted Black, allowing Styles to go on the offensive with a chop block. Styles threw a kick at the seated Black, then stomped on his left knee. Styles worked over the knee while Phillips explained the strategy of attempting to take away Black’s plant leg for his Black Mass finisher.

Styles rolled to ringside and pulled a kendo stick out from underneath the ring. Styles worked over Black’s bad leg with the kendo stick while the broadcast team emphasized the No DQ stipulation. Black came back with a kick, but Styles dumped him to ringside. Styles went for a dive at Black, who caught him with a right knee to the gut on the way down.

Black pulled a table out from underneath the ring and set it up on the floor at 7:00. Black tried to grab Styles, who jabbed him with a chair and then slammed it over his back. Back inside the ring, Black continued to limp to sell the knee injury. Styles caught Black with a leaping enziguri, then targeted the knee with a brief leg lock, which he followed with kicks.

Black got to his feet and hit Styles with a series of nice strikes, which he capped off with a knee to the head. Black used the ropes to pull himself to his feet. Styles rolled Black into a Calf Crusher and wrenched on the bad leg repeatedly. Black grabbed the kendo stick and pressed it against the face of Styles until he released the hold. Black waited for Styles to get up and then hit him with several kendo stick shots.

Styles ducked a kendo stick swing and connected with a Pele Kick at 11:45. Styles signaled that he was going to powerbomb Black onto the table at ringside, but Black avoided it. Styles performed a Phenomenal Forearm and a brainbuster and couldn’t put Black away. Styles wedge a chair between the ropes. Styles went to the top rope and was knocked down by a kick from Black.

Black hit Styles with a series of strikes and capped it off with a running knee to the head. Black performed a Lionsault for a two count. Black performed a suplex into a bridge for another two count. Styles caught Black with a neckbreaker onto his knee. Black avoided the Styles Clash and went for another Lionsault, but Styles caught him and made a throat slash gesture only to have Black roll him into a pin for a two count.

Black threw a kick that drove Styles into the chair that he’d wedged between the ropes. They went to ringside where Styles drove Black over the German broadcast table with a shoulder block. Styles cleared the table and set up for a move, but Black kicked his legs out from under him, causing Styles to land face first on the broadcast table. Black performed a double knee press from the broadcast table, which drove Styles through the regular table at ringside at 19:50.



The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features Jordan Oliver of MLW on starting in the pro wrestling business at age 15, backyard wrestling, the Injustice faction, his NJPW dream role, the platform that MLW has provided, and more...

