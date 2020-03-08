WWE Elimination Chamber Polls – Vote for the best match and grade the overall show

WWE Elimination Chamber Poll: Vote for the best match

Baszler vs. Asuka vs Riott vs. Morgan vs. Logan vs. Natalya in an Elimination Chamber match

Braun Strowman vs. Shinsuke Nakamura, Cesaro, and Sami Zayn in a handicap match for the IC Title

The Street Profits vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy for the Raw Tag Titles

AJ Styles vs. Aleister Black in a No DQ match

Smackdown Tag Title Elimination Chamber match

Andrade vs. Humberto Carrillo for the U.S. Title

Daniel Bryan vs. Drew Gulak