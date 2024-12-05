AEW Dynamite rating for week two of the Continental Classic

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 586,000 viewers for TBS, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The viewership count was up from the 536,000 viewership total for last Wednesday’s show on Thanksgiving Eve.

Powell’s POV: Dynamite finished with a 0.17 rating in 18-49 demo, up from last Wednesday’s 0.15 rating in the same demo. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW drew 593,000 viewers and a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, the December 6, 2023 edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 823,000 viewers and a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic.