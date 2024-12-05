Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episode 59 results: Vetter’s review of Kody Lane vs. Ricky Starks for the Alpha-1 Zero Gravity Title, Laynie Luck vs. Maggie Lee vs. Allie Katch for the Glory Pro Women’s Title

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” (Episode 59)

Taped October 24, 2024 in St. Louis, Missouri at Casa Loma Ballroom

Premiered December 1, 2024 via YouTube.com

This is the first episode from a new taping, and the Christmas decor is up in the background. Lighting is good at this taping, and the crowd is maybe 250-300. Unfortunately, the sound is really different as we move from one camera to the other; it’s a bit jarring. Reed Duthie provided solo commentary. Like last year, there was not a new episode over the Thanksgiving weekend, so this is the first new episode since Nov. 17.

1. Laynie Luck vs. Maggie Lee vs. Allie Katch in a three-way for the Glory Pro Women’s Title. Lee is the near six-footer former volleyball player who has competed recently as Maggie Moore in TNA. This was just taped, as Allie is sporting her new redhead look. They all traded rollups, and Luck dove to the floor on both women at 1:00. Maggie whipped Luck into the guardrail and celebrated. Katch slammed Luck face-first on the apron. In the ring, Maggie hit a bulldog on Allie for a nearfall at 3:30. Maggie hit her mid-ring buttbump on Allie. Allie hit a short-arm clothesline on Luck, but she couldn’t hit her piledriver. Laynie applied an STF on Allie at 6:00, but Maggie made the save. Laynie hit a second-rope stunner for a nearfall. Laynie and Allie traded chops and forearm strikes.

Maggie hit a Helluva Kick on Katch, then she hit a swinging neckbreaker on Luck off the second rope. Allie hit a Vader Bomb onto both of them! She hit a scoop bodyslam on Laynie for a nearfall at 8:30. Laynie hit a second-rope flying stunner on Allie for the pin. Really good action from two vets and a rising young star in Lee.

Laynie Luck defeated Maggie Lee and Allie Katch to retain her Glory Pro Women’s Title at 9:06.

* Footage again aired of Ricky Starks’ return here last month and making an open challenge! Duthie said this is Starks’ first match here in five years, to the day!

2. Kody “Koko” Lane vs. Ricky Starks for the Alpha-1 Zero Gravity Title. Lane came out first; a great pop for Starks, who looks great. They immediately traded quick reversals on the mat, and Starks twisted the left arm. He was in charge and kept Lane grounded early on. They brawled to the floor, and Starks hit a back suplex onto the guardrail at 4:30! Ricky immediately rolled him into the ring and got a nearfall. Kody fired up and hit his one-footed Lionsault for a nearfall at 6:30. Ricky hit a Boss Man Slam for a nearfall. Lane hit a springboard senton to the floor on Ricky. Starks hit a top-rope superplex for a nearfall at 9:00.

Starks hit a standing powerbomb and immediately applied a Boston Crab. Kody hit a Buckle Bomb, then a top-rope flying senton for a believable nearfall, then a Jay Driller for a believable nearfall at 11:00, but Starks got a foot on the ropes. Starks hit a hard clothesline and a DDT for a nearfall. Lane went for a senton, but Starks got his knees up at 13:00. Lane missed a top-rope senton. Starks immediately hit a spear for a believable nearfall. The ref got bumped. They hit stereo clotheslines at 14:30 and were both down. “Warhorse” Jake Parnell came out of the back and hit Kody with his title belt. He pulled Starks onto Lane. However, Starks stood up and glared at Parnell. They wound up yelling at each other, then they traded punches, and the ref called for the bell.

Ricky Starks vs. Kody Lane went to a no contest at 15:55.

* Warhorse tried to leave, but Ethan Price and Dan the Dad threw Parnell back into the ring, and Kody hit a Jay Driller on Parnell. Lane got on the mic and challenged Parnell to a match in January. He wants to make it title vs. title, and Parnell agreed!

Final Thoughts: Two really good matches and a strong episode. I have no problem with the non-finish to the main event; Starks wasn’t going to be pinned, and it doesn’t help the local top star Lane to lose his belt to a visitor, so this was always the likely outcome. As far as the women’s match, I just saw Laynie Luck vs. Maggie Lee in a singles match just six or so weeks ago. Point being, those two have become familiar ring opponents, and it showed in the quality of the match here. The show clocks in at just 42 minutes, so I encourage someone who wants to see Starks wrestle to watch the full show.