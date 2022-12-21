12/21 Powell’s AEW Dynamite audio review: Death Triangle vs. The Elite in a No DQ match in the fifth match of a Best of Seven series for the AEW Trios Titles, Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Title, FTR vs. Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn, Rick Ross mediates a Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee meeting

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Death Triangle vs. The Elite in a No DQ match in the fifth match of a Best of Seven series for the AEW Trios Titles, Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s Title, FTR vs. Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn, Rick Ross mediates a Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee meeting, and more (36:56)…

