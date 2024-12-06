WWE announces the location of the Royal Rumble go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Friday to announce that Indianapolis will play host to the Royal Rumble go-home edition of Smackdown.

December 6, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced SmackDown will take place Friday, January 31 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis as part of Royal Rumble® weekend. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, December 11 at 10am ET/7am PT via Ticketmaster.com.

Kicking off with Royal Rumble on February 1, 2025, Indianapolis will host WWE’s three largest stadium events at Lucas Oil Stadium including WrestleMania and a two-night SummerSlam in future years as part of a first-of-its-kind partnership struck between WWE and Indiana Sports Corp earlier this year. Additionally, Raw, SmackDown, NXT and WWE live events will emanate from arenas across Indiana including Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, and Evansville throughout the partnership.

Since its inception in 1979, Indiana Sports Corp has hosted more than 500 national and international sporting events including Super Bowl XLVI, the College Football Playoff National Championship, 11 Men’s & Women’s NCAA Final Fours, and 14 Big Ten Football Championship Games. In total these events have led to more than $4 billion in direct spending in the community.

Royal Rumble streams live in the U.S. exclusively on Peacock beginning at 6pm ET/3 pm PT.

Powell’s POV: It’s a logical move to hold the go-home show in the PLE host city whenever possible.